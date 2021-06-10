Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jun 10 | 03:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Brandon Bolden shares the sentimental reason for changing his jersey number

Jun 10, 2021 at 04:02 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

When the NFL announced the new rule that allows certain position players to switch up their numbers, Brandon Bolden was one of the first Patriots to jump at the chance for a change. After opting out in 2020, he will return to the field in No. 25 instead of No. 38.

As it turns out, there is a sentimental reason behind the choice.

Bolden took to Instagram Thursday afternoon with a picture of another important No. 25 in his life: his grandfather, Super Bowl Champion Frank Pitts. Pitts played as a wide receiver for Kansas City and was on the Super Bowl IV championship team. For Bolden, rocking No. 25 is a perfect way to shoutout his grandfather every Sunday.

"So yesterday I was asked 'Why I changed my number.' Well long story short, my Grandfather wore it for 11 years and I thought it would be best the he at least saw his oldest grandson play in the same number played in, even though it's the NFL ow and not the AFL he remembers," Bolden wrote.

In four pictures on Bolden's Instagram, both he and Pitts are wearing their own No. 25 uniforms, but in the final picture, Pitts is sporting his grandson's new jersey with a big smile. It's a heart-warming moment that spans familial and football generations.

Related Content

news

Kyle Van Noy 'hungry' to do more with foster care families in second New England stint

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy made a name for themselves in the foster care community over four season. Now in their second New England stint, they're hungry to do even more. 
news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23. 
news

Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time diving into philanthropic work, mentoring in New England

Kendrick Bourne wastes no time diving into work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts. 
news

Meet the Columbia Marathon: Shaq Mason's AAU basketball teams 

Shaq Mason's love for basketball turned into something special for his hometown of Columbia, Tenn. 
news

Chris Hogan's Homecoming: The former Patriot reflects on return to Gillette Stadium with the PLL

Chris Hogan reflects on his return to Gillette Stadium with the Premier Lacrosse League. 
news

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Matthew Slater joined a panel of current and former NFL players about drug and alcohol addiction in the NFL.
news

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement Wednesday, and it didn't take long for congratulations to flood in on social media. 
news

Get to know the newest Patriots free agent signings

After a tidal wave of free agency news in March, the Patriots have steadily added more and more new faces. Let's get to know the latest free agent signings off the field.
news

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

Eugene Chung became the third player of Asian descent to play in the NFL when he was drafted by the Patriots in 1992. Last week, on a 'Boston Globe' panel, he shared his experiences as an Asian-American in the world of sports.
news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride. 
news

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Get a close up look at the stars of the 2021 Patriots schedule release video.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Brandon Bolden shares the sentimental reason for changing his jersey number

OTA Blogservations 6/10: Newton's absence leads to opportunities

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: Dugger is a key piece for Patriots defense

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/10

Patriots News Blitz 6/9: Do the Pats have enough at wide receiver?

Free agents that could still make sense for Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Rhamondre Stevenson 6/10: 'Learn as much as I can'

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media via video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 6/10: 'We're all trying to be the best we can be'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Isaiah Zuber 6/10: 'I feel more like myself out there'

Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Zuber addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Myles Bryant 6/10: 'I feel more comfortable in the system'

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Bill Belichick 6/10: 'Making progress day by day'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Key Takeaways from Friday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their main takeaways from Friday's practice as part of organized team activities.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising