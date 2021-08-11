Brockton volunteer surprised with $25,000 grant at Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

The mission of Family and Community Resources is to provide a safe and welcoming environment for those who have lived through domestic violence, sexual violence, substance abuse and other traumatic events. Ellis said this grant will only help the organization's work to support those who have been abused or gone through domestic violence.

According to a February 2021 study out of UC Davis, domestic violence rates rose during the pandemic due to stay at home orders, isolation, added financial strains and limited access to outside resources.

"Domestic violence is not talked about enough .... I think domestic violence needs to be talked about more, and I think that this award might get [the issue] more attention."

In addition to Ellis, volunteers ranging in ages from 21 to 92 were honored for their work, and Josh Kraft said this is one of the most important things that his family does. He said if his mother were still alive, she and his father would both agree, this event is the closest to their hearts.

"They would say this event today, right here is their number one priority," he said. "It's definitely my dad's, and it was such a great reflection of our mother because she would be on the ground sorting the bags at Cradles to Crayons, packing the food boxes at the Greater Boston Food Bank, serving on boards … [There's] too much to name. We'd be here until next season."

This July marked 10 years since Myra Kraft passed away, but through events like this one, her legacy lives on. That was the goal when Mr. Kraft bought the team, he said on Wednesday afternoon.

"When I bought the Patriots, she was a little upset that I paid so much," Mr. Kraft said. "We paid 50 percent more than I told her I was going to. I told her, 'Look, if we do a good job managing this asset, we will have a bigger impact on the community than if we gave away a million dollars a week' … I know that she's smiling, looking at it, looking at the work that all of you are doing."