Patriots Postgame Show (video broadcast) Sun Sep 12 | 07:19 PM - 09:30 PM

Broncos' Stokley fined $25K for contact with official

Jan 01, 2010 at 12:00 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The NFL has fined Denver Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley $25,000 for making contact with an official that led to his ejection from last weekend's game at Philadelphia.

Stokley said he plans to appeal the fine.

The 11-year veteran was upset over the lack of an interference call on a third-down play in the first quarter against the Eagles when his route was disrupted by a defender.

Seeing no flag, he sprinted down the field and started yelling at back judge Todd Prukop, who pointed for him to go to his sideline. As Stokley started to run off the field, he spun and swiped his right arm in disgust, inadvertently slapping Prukop's hand.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

4 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Miami

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Guy Fieri hilariously edits himself into 2016 Patriots Sunday Night Football introduction

Bill Belichick 9/12: 'We just missed too many opportunities to win'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following New England's 16-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Every Mac Jones play from NFL debut Week 1

Watch every New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones play from NFL debut from Week 1 of the NFL 2021 season.

Dolphins vs. Patriots highlights Week 1

Watch the highlights from the Week 1 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots during the NFL 2021 season.

Can't-Miss Play: Pats pressure Tagovailoa into Jones' bobbling, toe-tapping INT

Can't-Miss Play: New England Patriots pressure Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into cornerback Jonathan Jones' bobbling, toe-tapping INT.

Mac Jones lofts beautiful 26-yard bucket throw to James White

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones lofts beautiful 26-yard bucket throw to running back James White.

Nelson Agholor returns ball to Mac Jones after catching rookie's first NFL TD

New England Patriots Nelson Agholor returns ball to quarterback Mac Jones after catching rookie's first NFL TD.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
