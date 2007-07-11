Official website of the New England Patriots

Damien Harris' cutback leads to 14th TD of the season

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs.  Jaguars

Mac Jones finds Jakobi Meyers on third down to keep the chains moving

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Bucko Kilroy, legendary NFL player and executive, dies at 86

Jul 11, 2007 at 01:15 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots are saddened to learn that Francis "Bucko" Kilroy, veteran of 64 NFL seasons as a player, coach, scout, executive and consultant, passed away today at the age of 86.

Kilroy was a member of the New England Patriots organization for the past 36 years, serving as personnel director (1971-78), general manager (1979-82), vice president (1983-93) and scouting consultant (1994-2007). He was a contributor to 14 of the club's 15 playoff seasons, including all five of the franchise's trips to the Super Bowl.

Kilroy began his professional football career in 1943 playing for the wartime "Steagles" (the combined Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles during World War II). During his 13 seasons with the Eagles, he earned All-Pro honors six times, three as an offensive guard (1947-49) and three as a defensive middle guard (1952-1954). In 1948 and 1949, his Eagles team became the only squad in history to post back-to-back shutouts in championship games. He once played in 146 consecutive games, then a league record, and was named to the NFL's all-decade team for the 1940s. During his final three seasons with the Eagles, Kilroy was as a player/coach before serving as a full-time line coach for six seasons. He also served as the Eagles' player personnel director during that time, becoming one of the five original talent scouts in the league. In 1962, he was named director of player personnel for the Washington Redskins and later served as a "super scout" for the Dallas Cowboys from 1966-1970 before joining the Patriots.

Kilroy was revered in NFL scouting circles, having started many of the scouting services that became fixtures in the NFL. He was also one of the founders of the National Football Scouting Combine, one of the most important personnel events on the NFL's current offseason calendar. While he was with the Cowboys' personnel department, the team won five straight division championships. As personnel director of the Patriots, Kilroy was responsible for selecting the team's two Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees, John Hannah (1973) and Mike Haynes (1976). He is credited with building some of the best teams in Patriots' history, drafting Julius Adam, Hannah, Sam Cunningham, Steve Nelson, Russ Francis and Steve Grogan during his first five years as personnel director (1971-75). Over the next three years (1976-78), the Patriots compiled a 31-13 record (.705), including two playoff appearances. Over his 64-year career, Kilroy tutored numerous personnel analysts who went on to head NFL scouting departments.

Kilroy was born in May 30, 1921 in Philadelphia. He was a long-time resident of Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Information regarding the funeral services are not available at this time, but will be distributed once the arrangements have been finalized.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inactive Analysis: Despite Friday listings, Dugger, Phillips to play 

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jaguars

Game Day Roster Update: Judon, Bentley removed from COVID list

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones finds a WIDE open Kristian Wilkerson for 20-yard TD connection

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones finds a WIDE open wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson for 20-yard TD connection.

Mac Jones floats pass for 20th passing TD, breaking Patriots rookie record

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones floats pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for 20th passing TD, breaking New England Patriots record for a rookie in a single season.

J.C. Jackson hauls in 25th career INT, tying NFL record

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson's 25th career INT ties the NFL record for the most interceptions in first four seasons.

Kristian Wilkerson reels in first career NFL TD

New England Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson reels in first career NFL TD.

Lawrence's pass tips off Armstead's hands for Patriots INT

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's pass tips off running back Ryquell Armstead's hands for New England Patriots INT.

Damien Harris' cutback leads to 14th TD of the season

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris' cutback leads to 14th TD of the season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising