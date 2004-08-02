CB Gay making plays; Monday afternoon notes

It's not always easy to make a name for yourself as an undrafted rookie free agent in an NFL training camp. The task becomes even harder when you are trying to do so with the defending Super Bowl champions, arguably one of the deepest teams from top to bottom on the roster in all of football.

But through the first five days of training camp in New England, a mere seven practices into his professional life, rookie free agent corner back Randall Gay is opening some eyes by making plays on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. The 5-11, 186-pound corner out of LSU has even done enough to draw some early, mild praise from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick.

"I respect the plays that he's making and we see those too," Belichick said Monday.

In four seasons with the Tigers, Gay played in 42 games with 16 starts for Nick Saban's defense. He recorded 122 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in that action as a corner, nickel back and even free safety. Now he is trying to turn the LSU football education into a job in New England.

"I just felt that this was a good situation for me because of the fact that the defense they run was very similar to the one we ran in college," Gay said of his decision to sign with the Patriots after going undrafted last April. "I felt I had a step ahead coming here. I just wanted put myself in the best situation to make an NFL team. That's what I am trying to do here right now."

So far that plan is working. Gay was one of the more notable players on the field during mini camp in June and is doing a solid job of showing up during seemingly every practice to this point in training camp.

"I am just out there doing the best I can," Gay said. "I got the opportunity to be here and I am just doing the best in everything that I can do to make the team."

