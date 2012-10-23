Cheers for Our Hero: Cory Cronin!

"My son is twenty-three, and he is a veteran who recently returned home from a fourteen-month deployment in South Korea. He served in the Army for five years as a military police officer. In 2009, he spent a year in Iraq training Iraqi police when he was injured from a roadside bomb and received a Purple Heart. He is a die-hard Patriots fan and it would mean the world to him to be recognized by the New England Patriots Cheerleaders." – Marcia Weeks