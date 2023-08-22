Christian Gonzalez making the most of the moment

There was plenty to take away from two joint practices and a preseason game in Green Bay for Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez.

Over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, Gonzalez and his teammates at cornerback saw dozens of reps in all kinds of situations against the Packers' young receiving squad. Second-year player Christian Watson and teammates like Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed made their share of plays, especially on the first day, but Gonzalez and the Patriots secondary bounced back on the second, flashing tight coverage and defending a number of passes during a competitive back-and-forth session.

The rookie carried that experience over the game, where he showed improved physicality on a number of instances as he continues to assimilate to the NFL level. He picked up a pass interference penalty along the way, but it seems like each time Gonzalez takes the field, he's improving.

"It was just a lot of fun to be able to go up there and practice against a different team and see different receivers and learn from them and then learn from the vets that tell me what's coming in the film room and meetings, then going back out there and being able to practice against them and then play them in the game," said Gonzalez following Tuesday's practice session back in Foxborough.

Before the game, cameras caught Gonzalez having a moment to himself along the sidelines of Lambeau Field, his first NFL road game in one of the league's most historic stadiums.