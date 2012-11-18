Colts Postgame Quotes - 11/18/2012

QUARTERBACK ANDREW LUCK

Q: How would you describe the job the Patriots did defensively?

AL: I think they did a great job. Obviously they created a lot of turnovers. You know, when they did intercept the ball they did a great job of running it back. [I'm] disappointed in myself for committing four turnovers on my part and two of those went for immediate touchdowns. They did a good job.

Q: Are there a couple throws you'd like to have back?

AL: Yeah, absolutely. I think they were the right reads, just some high balls, [a] ball behind the guy. But hindsight's 20/20 though. I wish I could have them back, but you learn from it and get ready for a big game next week.

Q: When you give the Patriots points like the two pick-sixes….

AL: Absolutely. They're good enough; they don't need those gifts, per se. But to their credit, they created those and we didn't. Such is the game.

Q: Those two returns back to back, did that change the way you did things? Did you panic?

AL: I don't think guys panicked. I think this team has a lot of heart. No quit in us. Playing hard is not enough, as evidenced tonight. We'll get better though. We'll learn from the mistakes. You realize you can't make those if you want to have a chance to beat a quality team like the Patriots.

Q: Are those the mistakes that you won't make years from now because of experience?

AL: Well I hope not. I can't tell the future, but I hope not.

Q: When you look at this 24 hours from now, do you see this as how you measure up against them or are there circumstances that make is skewed?

AL: You know, you'd like to think that we have a chance to win it if we could play it again. But they whipped our butts tonight. All the credit goes to them. They were the much better team tonight.

Q: When was the last time you lost a football game by five touchdowns?

AL: I can't remember. I'm sure sometime in Pop Warner.

Q: What was going through your mind when you were chased and thrown on the ground a couple times?

AL: Just disappointment in myself. Letting the team down on a good drive that could've made a game out of it. Disappointment in myself.

Q: What happened on the fumble?

AL: I'm not quite sure. I think someone got a hand on it. I don't think the ball just came out on its own. But I guess someone got a hand on it. They did a good job of covering.

Q: Is there a feeling that you guys stopped yourselves, especially with the turnovers?

AL: I don't want to take credit away from New England defense. The guys out there created those. They did that. But, I think we shot ourselves in the foot a couple times. But again, it's to New England's credit.

Q: The first interception, there was a guy on the right. It didn't look like he got a piece of it, but did you have to change your arm angle at all?

AL: He didn't get a piece of it. No, it was just a plain bad throw.

Q: How much different did the Patriots secondary look today versus what was on film during the course of the week?

AL: I think all their guys that played this year in their secondary have done a good job. Aqib [Talib]'s a very good player, obviously [as] evidenced tonight. I think we expected him to play. We figured he'd be out there. He's a quality player. They did a good job.

Q: Did they do anything that surprised you at all?

AL: I don't think I was surprised. We knew to expect something different, not to be taken back by it. But, they didn't surprise us with anything I don't think.

Q: Did Tom Brady introduce himself before the game? Did you talk?

AL: No, we didn't have a chance. Schedules, whatever.

Q: Knowing you probably watched him growing up, what was it like being the opposing quarterback against Tom Brady?

AL: It sucked tonight because we lost by however much. I don't know. I've never been big into who the other quarterback is or who the other wide receiver is.

Q: There's talk already in the locker room about Buffalo. At this point, can you look forward now?

AL: I think we're going to have to get over this game, obviously. We're going to have to be critical of ourselves. We do realize we are still in a decent position to hopefully accomplish something. Buffalo is the next opponent. It's going to be tough. It's going to be rockin' at Lucas Oil [Stadium] hopefully. But, we'll learn from this though. I don't think we'll brush it under the rug and not watch the film; we'll learn from our mistakes and hopefully improve.

Q: For the most part, you've had pretty good success so far. How much importance do you put on yourself getting spirits going this week?

AL: I think we have great veteran leadership on our team. Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne, Cory Redding, just to name a three guys. And then obviously as a quarterback, you do assume some leadership position, but I don't think that will be an issue at all. I don't think anybody on the team is going to press to make sure anybody else is focused, locked in. I think we realize what's at stake. With great veteran leadership, I think we'll be focused.

Winston Justice, Tackle

(On what they can take away from the game)

"We have to use every opportunity to get better, especially with a young team like this. We can't turn the ball over, we can't let them score on defense and special teams like they did. I think this is young team and we have to use every opportunity to get better."

(On Andrew Luck)

"He's really good at improving, using the good and bad to get better. As an NFL player, you have to use those opportunities. I think Andrew is really good at that; he's really poised and I think he's going to do a great job getting better."

Adam Vinatieri, Kicker

(On whether the loss is considered "growing pains")

"This is one of those games that if you don't play well and you have a lot of mistakes or things that go the wrong way, any team in this league can embarrass you at any given time. We just need to play a little bit better all the way around. We don't need to reinvent the wheel, we just have to play better."

(On Coach Belichick's comments about the Hall of Fame)

"I haven't heard that. It's a heck of an honor if he said that. I don't think about that kind of stuff, I just try to keep on putting more chapters into the book of my career and we'll see where it all lays at the end of my career. We've had a good history and I have huge respect for him and I appreciate it."

T.Y. Hilton, Wide Receiver

(On the turnovers)

"You can't afford to make mistakes especially going against a great offense like that. They were clicking tonight. "

(On Aqib Talib)

"He looked like he picked up their scheme pretty well. He's a great cornerback, that's why they traded for him, and he was able to do some things tonight."

Pat McAfee, Punter

(On the first punt return)

"It was definitely a switch from the penalty getting called back, to me hitting a not so good punt, and then the guy hitting the lane. It was a perfect storm of all the bad things that could have happened on that play. Whenever you have a quarterback like Tom Brady, you can't give him points on special teams. That punt return was something that we did not like."

(On this game being an example of how quickly things can change in the NFL)

"Yeah, I think whenever you are playing professional athletes, you have to be on your "A" game at all times. Edelman is a heck of a player. We just didn't take advantage of our opportunities. Two big returns by the same guy is just not comforting at all."

Robert Mathis, Outside Linebacker

(On how it is to see a punt return for a touchdown and two interceptions for touchdowns) "It goes with the game. You just can't give teams anything in this league. You have to click on all cylinders – offense, defense, and special teams. I think there is plenty of blame to go around."

(On what positives they can take away from the game)

"There is a whole lot because last year at this time we were 0-9, so trust me, if there is anyone that knows how to bounce back, it's the veterans on this team. We are not going to get our heads down, we are going to take this as a lesson and move on."

Vick Ballard, Running Back

(On if he felt the momentum going away in the second half)

"Not really. The main problem was the turnovers today. We have to find a way to protect the ball better so we don't put ourselves in the position we did in the second half."

(On Coach Arians' comment about not forgetting this game)

"He knows that football games like this happen, but we have to put it behind us and keep moving forward."

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver

(On Coach Arians' comment about not forgetting this game)

"Why would you? Whenever you get taken behind the woodshed it's kind of hard to forget. Hopefully we take care of business and make sure we come back in this stadium."

Tom Zbikowski, Safety

(On the game)

"You have to think about the things you can get better at as an individual and then as a collective team tomorrow look at it. It is one game in a long season and it is obviously not what we wanted. All things aside it still is only one game in a 16 game season and we have to make sure we move forward. 7-3 sounds better but we definitely have got work to do. You always have work to do and even after a win you have work to do. We will come back stronger than ever."

(On covering Rob Gronkowski)

"He is such a big body and fluid receiver. It is not like he is going to burn you with his speed but he finds a way to get open every time and they also have got a pretty good quarterback that can put it where he needs put it."

Antoine Bethea, Safety

(On the game)

"It started off pretty good. All of the things we said we needed to do to beat this team, we didn't do. Defensively we really didn't get off the field on third downs and we didn't get any turnovers. We have to give credit to New England. They played a heck of a game. Obviously when we watch this film on Monday we will see a lot of things we could have done better out there. "

Pat Angerer, Linebacker

(On covering Rob Gronkowski and the game)

"He is good and a great player. They are all good players. We didn't play our best game obviously. There is nothing that we messed up out there that we can't fix. They played well and we still haven't played our best football. The first half we still weren't playing as good as we can. We can get a lot better and I think we have got the guys in this room to do it."