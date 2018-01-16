Connections: Patriots - Jaguars

A look at the connections between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NEW ENGLAND TIES
- Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlinspent three seasons (1991-93) as the head coach at Boston College. He also coached Boston College's quarterbacks from 1981-83, where he tutored Doug Flutie, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 1984 and play in the NFL, including two different stops with the Patriots.
- Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone coached the offensive line at Northeastern University for one year in 1994.
NORTH FLORIDA TIES
- Patriots RB Mike Gillislee attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., where he played for the Gators from 2009-12. Gillislee hails from DeLand, Fla., which is about 100 miles south of Jacksonville.
FORMER PATRIOTS
- Jaguars defensive line coach Marion Hobby played defensive end for the Patriots from 1990-92. During his three year tenure at New England, Hobby played in 42 regular season games.
- Jaguars TE James O'Shaughnessy was traded to the Patriots from the Kansas City Chiefs in April 2017. He spent OTAs and training camp with the club before being waived during roster cut downs prior to the start of the 2017 regular season.
FORMER NFL TEAMMATES
- Patriots head coachBill Belichick and Jacksonville executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlincoached together at the Giants from 1988-1990, advancing to the playoffs twice in three years and winning Super Bowl XXV to conclude the 1990 season. Belichick was the defensive coordinator and secondary coach, and Coughlin coached the wide receivers.
- Patriots running backs coachIvan Fears coached the wide receivers at Syracuse when Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone played on the offensive line for the Orange.
- Patriots DL Alan Branch was teammates with Jaguars DLCalais Campbellfor three seasons (2008-10) at Arizona. Together they helped the Cardinals to consecutive playoff appearances in 2008 and 2009, including an NFC Championship victory and trip to Super Bowl XLIII.
- Patriots LB David Harris was coached by Jaguars linebackers coach Mark Collins at the New York Jets from 2014-15. He was also Jets teammates with Jaguars FB Tommy Bohanon (2013-15) and RBChris Ivory from 2013-15.
- Patriots QB Brian Hoyer played with Jaguars CB A.J. Buoyefor Houston in 2015.
- Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash was the defensive line coach for the Seahawks when Patriots DL Alan Branch played at Seattle in 2011-12. During that time, the unit ranked sixth in the NFL in yards per game (319.2), third in fewest points allowed (17.5), first in opponents passer rating (73.2) and fifth in takeaways (62).
- Doug Marrone was the head coach of the Bills from 2013-14 when Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, WR Chris Hogan and DL Alan Branch (2013 only) played at Buffalo. Several members of the Jacksonville staff also coached for the Bills in recent years, including offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, assistant defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich, assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano, Jr., and running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley, when current Patriots WR Chris Hogan, RB Mike Gillislee, Gilmore and Branch had stints at Buffalo.
- Additionally, Gillislee and Gilmore played with Jaguars DE Lerentee McCray at Buffalo in 2016.
- Patriots RB Dion Lewis and QB Brian Hoyer played with Jaguars S Tashaun Gipson at Cleveland from 2013-14, and Patriots CB Johnson Bademosi was Browns teammates with Gipson from 2012-15.
FORMER COLLEGE TEAMMATES
- Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels and director of player personnel Nick Caseriowere college teammates with Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwellat John Carroll University.
- Patriots WR Matthew Slater played with Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis at UCLA from 2004-05.
- Both Patriots DL Alan Branch and LB David Harris were teammates with Jaguars QBChad Henneat Michigan from 2004-06. Jaguars linebackers coach Mark Collinswas also an assistant coach for the Wolverines during that time.
- Patriots C David Andrews was teammates with Jaguars DTAbry Jonesat Georgia from 2011-12.
- Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore played with Jaguars OL A.J. Cannat South Carolina from 2010-11.
- Patriots RB Mike Gillislee played with Jaguars DE Dante Fowler, Jr.at Florida for one year (2012) and Jaguars DE Lerentee McCrayfrom 2009-12.
- Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett was teammates with Jaguars WR Allen Hurnsand OL Brandon Linderat Miami from 2011-13. Dorsett and Hurns each rank in the Top 10 in nearly every receiving category in Miami annals and remain tied at eighth overall in school history with 121 career receptions a piece.
- Patriots TE Dwayne Allen was teammates with Jaguars OL Tyler Shatleyat Clemson from 2009-11. Jaguars defensive line coachMarion Hobbywas also an assistant defensive coach when Allen played for the Tigers.
- Patriots G Ted Karras attended Illinois, where he played with Jaguars DE Dawuane Smootand DECarroll Phillips.
- Patriots DL Geneo Grissom played with Jaguars CB Aaron Colvin at Oklahoma from 2011-13.
- Jaguars RB Corey Grantplayed at Alabama for one year (2010) when Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge was a football analyst and special teams assistant with the Crimson Tide. Grant also played with Patriots DBs Jonathan Jones and Brandon King from 2012-14 when he transferred to Auburn to finish his collegiate career.
- Patriots RB James White played with Jaguars P Brad Nortman at Wisconsin in 2010-11.
- Patriots RB Brandon Bolden with teammates with Jaguars OL Jermey Parnell at Mississippi from 2008-09
- Patriots WR Matthew Slater played at UCLA when Jaguars defensive assistantMike Rutenberg was a defensive graduate assistant for the Bruins.