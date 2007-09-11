Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Feb 03 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

Crimson Pride

Sep 11, 2007 at 04:30 AM
britt.jpg

Louisiana has jazz. Florida has oranges and sunshine. Massachusetts has history and clam chowdah. According to Patriots tackle and Alabama native Wesley Britt, Alabama has the three F's--faith, family and football.

Growing up in Cullman and playing his college football at the University of Alabama, the 6-foot-8-inch, 320-pound Britt understands the three F's and what they mean to those who hail from the Yellowhammer State.

From an early age, Britt's life revolved around the three F's. Wesley and his siblings spent their days either playing football with their friends, in church or spending time with family.

"It was a community where you could trust your neighbors," Britt said. "Our parents didn't have to worry about where we were or what we were doing. They had more parents looking out after us, and that was a good thing, a great community, just a family atmosphere."

Britt's parents centered their lives on faith and taught their children to do so as well. Wesley's brother, Justin, is thankful that his parents made worship such an important part of their childhoods.

"We're blessed to have great Christian parents," Justin said. "They had to drag us to church, but now I'm blessed and grateful for the fact that they did and every little bit I got out of it."

The Britts also made sure family came first. Between endless days of football and time well spent in church,Wesley, Justin and their other brother, Taylor, became very close. The three brothers have created a strong support system. They rely on each other for assistance and guidance. Justin credits Wesley for keeping him in check early on in life and helping him understand his faith.

"Wesley has shown me the right way to do things," Justin said. "I could have very easily strayed away from that, but Wesley has shown me to use Jesus Christ in my own way."

After a stellar football career at Cullman High, there was no doubt where Wesley would play college ball. At the University of Alabama, he found the three F's in practice, with the line separating two of the F's -- faith and football -- sometimes difficult to discern.

In Tuscaloosa, 92,000 ardent fans pack the stadium on Saturdays in the Fall.

"It's ridiculous. Starting on Wednesday, you start seeing RVs come in on campus and you start seeing the Alabama flags raised," Britt said. "It's a big deal."

Britt had the third F--family--at Alabama as well. Both Taylor and Justin attended and played football for Alabama, with the three brothers even sharing an unforgettable year in 2004 when all three played on the same team. For Justin, now a senior on the Crimson Tide's offensive line, his first game with his brothers was a once in a lifetime experience.

"I'll never forget it," said Justin. "Wesley gave me a big hug and we all had a big chest bump. It was incredible."

Britt was also able to extend his family through Alabama's "AClub," a support group through which the school's players, both past and present, gather at events and dinners throughout the year to talk football and offer each other advice.

Former Patriot and Alabama alum John Hannah is a member, and the Pro Football Hall-of-Famer believes that the football fraternity is rooted in Alabama's storied tradition.

"Whenever you go through what we went through and you come out the other side, there's loyalty there," said Hannah. "There's a special connection with Alabama boys that went through that program."

It was through the A-Club that Hannah noticed Britt, and when the Patriots acquired Britt from the San Diego Chargers in January 2006, Hannah started following his progress. The two have exchanged e-mails and occasionally meet up when Britt and Hannah are home in Alabama.

"He's always hustling," Hannah said of Britt. "When you see the play develop and run away from him, he's still chasing people down. He's just a good, solid, hard worker."

Britt appreciates the support from this invaluable member of his football family.

"It seems like I've been hearing about John Hannah since I started playing offensive line," Britt said. "Just the way he played, the type of tenacity and the heart, that's what everybody always says, 'Just play with that heart.'"

Britt and Hannah share a home state, the three F's and they have both pulled on the Patriot uniform. They also share another trait. Hannah also had two brothers who played for the Crimson Tide.

With the support of his family, Hannah and the State of Alabama, Britt is hoping to build on a solid showing in 2006, when he appeared in 10 games for the Patriots and recorded his first career start. In that game, Britt provided solid protection for Tom Brady and contributed to a running game that totaled 424 yards, leading the team to a 38-13 victory. For Wesley, the successful start was all in a day's work.

"I just want to get better every day and anytime I get an opportunity I want to be ready to take advantage of it and play the best that I can," Britt said.

This article originally appeared in the August 30th edition of Patriots Gameday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Mac Jones to represent AFC in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Girls flag football team representing the Patriots set to compete in NFL Flag Football Championships

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Cody Davis launches gaming program to help patients at children's hospitals

NFL All-Stars Take Center Stage at 2022 Pro Bowl

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Congratulations Tom!

We look back at the legendary and unforgettable football moments from Tom Brady's 20 years in New England.

NFL Throwback: Every Tom Brady playoff touchdown

Watch every touchdown by Tom Brady in the playoffs during his epic career.

Willie McGinest reacts to Tom Brady's official retirement announcement

NFL Network's Willie McGinest reacts to the official retirement announcement of his former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady.

Lawrence Guy surprises family visiting Gillette Stadium

You won't believe the surprise Lawrence Guy has, for a deserving family visiting Gillette Stadium.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the AFC Championship Game Patriots at Steelers

Watch full highlights from New England's AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 27, 2002.

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising