Danica Patrick runs her first Boston Marathon for Matt Light's Foundation 

"We've built the Light foundation on a network of really good people. When you team up with people like that, it helps. It helps in every way. It brings awareness," Light said. "We've reached a lot of the football fans so to speak over the years, but we really haven't been able to speak to a broader audience. Anytime you have a chance to tell your story through the eyes of someone else who is already recognized as being not just really good at what they do, but a great person, I mean that goes a long way in helping get the word out about who you are and what you do."