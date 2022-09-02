Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Wise certainly lives up to the character of the award's namesake.

Former Patriots running back Ron Burton Sr. left a legacy of love and compassion, and despite growing up in Ohio, he remained in New England after his career and poured himself into the community until his passing in 2003.

"At the Patriots we don't have a lot of individual honors. There isn't a team MVP. We don't honor an offensive or defensive player of the year. And we certainly don't award a rookie of the year," Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said, just before announcing the award.

"The one individual award we present annually is named after the first player who was ever drafted by the Patriots back in 1960, before most of you were born. Ron Burton had a successful career, but it was his work in the community that was most impactful and a legacy that his family continues to honor with the amazing work they do at the Ron Burton Training Village out in Hubbardston, Mass."

Wise joins teammates Lawrence Guy, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Joe Cardona who have all received the award, as well as former New England stars Troy Brown and Jerod Mayo who were all in attendance.