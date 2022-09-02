Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 02 - 12:00 AM | Mon Sep 05 - 11:55 PM

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Mac Jones on WEEI 8/29: "It's all about growing as an offense together"

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

Safeties first: Depth and versatility define heart of Patriots defense

Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson 'Definitely a Big Part' of Patriots Defense

Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/29: "It's always a tough day when you have to release players"

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Home Opener Sweepstakes

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

"You don't go out in the community for the gratification. You just do it because it's in your heart to do."

Sep 02, 2022 at 10:05 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Wise_RonBurton_Web
Photo by Eric J. Adler

After Deatrich Wise Jr. was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he almost immediately sought out the team's community relations department.

Beyond looking to make an impact on the field, he wanted to do the same off the field, asking for ways he could help out in his new home. As Wise enters his sixth season in the NFL, not much has changed, but this year he's getting the recognition he deserves.

For all he's done to serve New England over the years, Wise on Thursday was honored with the 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at the Patriots Premiere.

"You don't go out in the community for the gratification. You just do it because it's in your heart to do," Wise said after being surprised with the award at the Patriots Foundation's annual fundraising gala.

"It's an honor to win an award of this prestige and to be in the same group as everybody who's won that before and have my name with the Burton family."

Since his rookie season, Wise has participated in more than 40 different Patriots Foundation events, with causes ranging from education, fitness, holiday giving, youth character development, and visiting children and veterans at hospitals – to name a few.

Wise makes it a point to attend signature holiday events including the Children's Holiday Party and Gifts from the Gridiron and is a leader in discussions about the players' social justice fund.

He's also taken planning and logistics into his own hands, using his platform to launch his Big Man Camp, a skills and development camp for young football players, and his Wise Up Dynamics community initiative. His efforts earned him the 2019 NFLPA Community MVP award, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit he made no excuses, taking his football camp and community outreach virtual.

Last fall, though, he was able to host his annual block party with the Mattapan Teen Center for the first time in two years. The event included local vendors, food trucks, cooking demonstrations, and a farmers market, emphasizing the importance of health and wellness. It also highlighted local businesses hit hardest during the pandemic.

"Since I first got here, everything I've been doing in the community has been with help from somebody from the Patriots organization -- whether it's Robyn (Glaser) or Donna (Spigarolo). This is my thank you to everybody who's helped me out with this. From the media staff to the foundation staff. I started out building and playgrounds for the kids and now we're doing block parties and trade programs. It's just really phenomenal."

Wise certainly lives up to the character of the award's namesake.

Former Patriots running back Ron Burton Sr. left a legacy of love and compassion, and despite growing up in Ohio, he remained in New England after his career and poured himself into the community until his passing in 2003.

"At the Patriots we don't have a lot of individual honors. There isn't a team MVP. We don't honor an offensive or defensive player of the year. And we certainly don't award a rookie of the year," Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said, just before announcing the award.

"The one individual award we present annually is named after the first player who was ever drafted by the Patriots back in 1960, before most of you were born. Ron Burton had a successful career, but it was his work in the community that was most impactful and a legacy that his family continues to honor with the amazing work they do at the Ron Burton Training Village out in Hubbardston, Mass."

Wise joins teammates Lawrence Guy, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Joe Cardona who have all received the award, as well as former New England stars Troy Brown and Jerod Mayo who were all in attendance.

In the process, Wise hopes to inspire all the future Ron Burton Community Service Award winners currently in the locker room.

"They can one day touch somebody in their community. They can one day inspire somebody in their community. Whatever is near and dear to their heart," Wise said of his young teammates.

"I think these guys have a great platform, and anything you put your mind to, you can do it. Just go out there and do it."

Related Content

news

Mack Wilson Sr. watches son take first steps on field at Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium has seen some incredible first and feats. Mack Wilson II, one-year-old son of New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., is responsible for the latest after taking his first steps on the field.

news

Lawrence Guy shares how education 'changed his perspective' at annual backpack giveaway

The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, in partnership with the New England Patriots Foundation, handed out 150 backpacks filled with school supplies to high school students from La Colaborativa.

news

First-time dads react to having kids at Patriots training camp

With a handful of first-time dads on the New England roster, players can't get enough of having their kids at training camp.

news

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Jones honored seven-year-old Robbie Klein for My Cause My Cleats in his rookie season. On Tuesday after training camp, the two got to meet in person for the first time.

news

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

The Boston Renegades of the Women's Football Alliance were invited to Gillette Stadium on Friday to be honored after winning their fourth-consecutive championship.

news

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After an incredible eight-year career and three Super Bowl rings, James White's retirement announcement inspired an outpouring of praise for the running back.

news

What we learned from James White's first interview after Patriots legend announces retirement

The Super Bowl hero appeared on the NFL Network show Friday, one day after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Here's what we learned.

news

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Panthers

Construction is underway at Gillette Stadium, but it won't cause any major disruptions on gameday. Here's what to expect for fans ahead of the 2022 NFL Season.

news

How Devin McCourty righted wrong for young fan

Jack Berringer couldn't believe his luck when Devin McCourty gave him one of his cleats after practice.

news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

news

20 Questions with Christian Barmore: From hidden talents to his favorite cheesesteak in Philly

The Patriots defensive lineman shined in his rookie season, and if Training Camp is any indication, it will be more of the same in year two.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots Sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Practice Squad; Place Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on IR; Release DL Henry Anderson from IR

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jakobi Meyers 9/1: "We all understand the role we play"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 9/1: "Versatility is a huge thing for us"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

Go behind the scenes with Patriots and Gillette Stadium staff members as they break down what it takes to prepare and execute 2022 Training Camp including creating endless fan entertainment and experiences, providing exclusive media access and making unforgettable family memories for fans, players and coaches from across New England.

Press Pass: Making The Roster Cut

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Cole Strange, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Matthew Judon 8/31: "You prepare like every game is your last"

Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising