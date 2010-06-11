Debate Friday: Mankins at mini-camp?

]()Mankins is looking for a long-term deal and he has very little leverage to help him get it. One of the few bullets he has is withholding his services – particularly in a situation where he won't be subjecting himself to any fines. Because Mankins hasn't signed his restricted free agent tender, he technically is not under contract and therefore isn't "required" to be at mini-camp. The risk he takes is on June 15, the day mini-camp gets underway, the team can rescind the tender offer and cut his pay to 110 percent of his 2009 salary, which would be $1.54 million. That's a difference of $1.728 million.

I say Mankins rolls the dice and gambles that the Patriots won't do that. If he truly wants a long-term deal before the start of the season, he's going to have to show the organization that he's serious. Attending the camp would be telling the team that when push comes to shove, Mankins will be back in the fold with or without a new deal.

Maybe the risk of losing almost $2 million will be enough to bring Mankins to Foxborough, but the guard also may call the team's bluff. If the Patriots cut his salary it could create a rift between the team and the player – and with Mankins bound for free agency next offseason, that might not be the best way to maximize your chances of re-signing him.

I say Mankins sticks to his guns, waits it out, and come August he'll have another decision to make. By doing it that way, at least he'd have the full attention of the organization.

~ PP

Erik Scalavino says, "Yes …"

I could simply say, "I'll give you 1.7 million reasons why Mankins will be here" and leave it at that. But that would be too easy and not nearly enough to embarrass Perillo in this debate. So, I'll proceed. …

We've seen a similar situation play out here in Foxborough only a year ago, with Vince Wilfork. Granted, he was still in the final year of a contract, but he still would have faced financial penalties had he missed mandatory practices. In the end, he decided to play the good soldier and allow his representatives to negotiate in good faith with the organization while he played his heart out on the football field. Big Vince was eventually rewarded with a significant long-term contract. Mankins could follow Wilfork's lead and trust that the club will take care of him in due time.