Devin McCourty honored at 15th Annual Bostonians for Youth Gala

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty added some more hardware to his trophy room on Thursday.
This time, for some wins off-the-field.
McCourty was in attendance at the 15th Annual Bostonians for Youth Gala last week, accepting the 2022 Leader of Change award granted by Trinity Boston Connects (TBC).
"The Leader of Change Award recognized an individual who is making deep impact in helping to create a more just and equitable Boston through critical and sustainable change," said a TBC release about McCourty. "In addition to his athletic accolades, Devin has positively influenced the internal culture of the Patriots organization while also making sustainable impact on social justice and racial equity issues at the federal, state, and local levels."
While being presented with the award, some of McCourty's community work during the pandemic was a focus.
It was noted how he provided grocery cards to local families in need with the Players Coalition and made a donation to a local high school for technology and other basic needs. Also mentioned was the honorary Doctor of Humane Letter he received from Rutgers University in 2019.
On Wednesday, the longtime defensive captain hosted William Arthur at practice, exemplifying the commitment he's made to the cause.
The gala served as a celebration and fundraising event for TBC to support its efforts in supporting youth of color in Boston. The event raised about $410,000, according to the organization's website, with help from the Patriots Foundation.
