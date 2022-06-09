William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

"He's like so many other people," McCourty said. "One bad decision that at 20 years old changed his life. I think the beauty of it is that all he cares about is his story helping somebody else come out of prison and get them from behind those doors. That's all. When I watched his testimony he said, 'I'm here to not just walk through the door, I want to break the doors off the hinges so that everyone behind me can get their sentence commuted.' If you've been in prison 30 years, and you've been rehabilitated and done so many different programs, he gave so many different men and women hope."