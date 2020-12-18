Devin McCourty's teammates pull for him in NFL Man of the Year Charity Challenge (and you should too)

Devin McCourty is the Patriots nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. It's his fourth time being nominated because of his dedication, empathy and nonstop work off the field.

We know you know Devin deserves this. But if you need further proof, just ask his teammates. Devin is a role model for everyone in the Patriots locker room, from rookies to seasoned veterans.

So they took to Twitter to help Devin score votes in the "charity challenge" portion of the NFL Man of the Year process. The winner of the charity challenge gets $25,000 towards the organization of his choice. If Devin wins, that money will go towards his and Jason's efforts to provide students in New York and New Jersey with tablets for remote learning.

To vote in the charity challenge, head over to Twitter, and use #WPMOYChallenge. Make sure you include "McCourty" or "@McCourtyTwins" in your tweet for it to count. Or you can retweet guys like Julian Edelman, David Andrews, Stephon Gilmore, Sony Michel and Jakob Johnson. Those count too.