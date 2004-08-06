Official website of the New England Patriots

Dexter Reid Player Journal

Aug 06, 2004 at 10:42 AM

08/06/04 Training camp

I love it here at training camp. I love the grind; I love the practices. A lot of players you don't get that. To actually say they love the practices and really mean it, some people just do it because they have to do it for their livelihood. I grew up loving the game. How many people can say they love their jobs that wake up every morning and do 8am to 5pm? I love what I do, so I love all of it. The vets they treat you like a rookie. They treat me well. No one is big on themselves; the team comes first. It's about the same as when you come in and you're a freshman in college. You know how you get treated. Just come in and do what they tell you to do, be respectful to them, and listen to them.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

