Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Apr 21 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Apr 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20210421-mock-draft-review-2-spotlight-pdc

With the draft just a little over a week away it's a good time to tally up all the mock drafts of the spring to figure out who the hands-on favorite is for the Patriots to select with their first-round pick. Last month we ran through the pre-Free Agency mocks and saw the consensus pick as Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons remains a popular choice for the Pats and is easily their most popular mock draft selection across the board this spring, but after New England was busy in free agency many of the projections began to drift toward the cornerback and quarterback positions. In the final weeks before the draft, some analysts are seeing the Patriots making big moves up the draft board to land Justin Fields, with Mel Kiper Jr. having them jump to 10th overall and Peter Schrager having them move all the way up at four to get the Ohio State signal-caller. In Kiper's latest mock, he has the Patriots going up to seventh for Mac Jones.

The long-term need at quarterback hangs over every other. Even if Cam Newton bounces back with a solid year, he'll be 32 in May and is only on a one-year deal. With Jarrett Stidham entering his third year, the depth chart could use a solid rookie addition at least, but with a top-heavy draft class the mock drafts featuring the Patriots trading way up show what it would take to have a shot at almost any of them.

Fields and Mac Jones are the two who pop up the most, surprising considering Trey Lance might actually be the best Patriots fit of the post-Lawrence group. The optimistic mocks often have Jones and Lance falling into the Patriots lap at 15.

Belichick went into some detail about all the things under consideration when watching the draft unfold from the middle of the first round. It would probably be least surprising to see the team stay pat in their slot and wait to see which players get pushed outside the top 10.

Related Links

That's why cornerback Jaycee Horn is another popular selection for the mock drafts. Early in the draft season, Caleb Farley sat atop most of the cornerback rankings. But after impressive Pro Days from Horn and Patrick Surtain II, those two have seemingly leapfrogged Farley. All three are excellent fits for the Patriots and at least one of them should almost certainly be available at 15.

Offensive tackle is another position group that could see some top prospects fall. Penei Sewell is the best of the bunch and is a top 10 lock, but Rashawn Slater and Christian Darrisaw could both provide some needed long-term stability for the Pats.

Perhaps an underrated pick the Patriots could consider, even at 15, is linebacker Zaven Collins, who is often projected to go in the 20s, but is just such an intriguing Patriots defensive fit you can't rule him out. A trade down would open up even more options and could make a lot of sense given the gap between the Patriots' 15th and 46th overall selections.

While it's impossible to know how the draft will unfold, the Patriots are sitting in a more intriguing spot than they have been in over a decade and the pressure is on to translate it into on-field production no matter which player at which position they select.

2021-mock-draft-tracker-tw-1

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Find out what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

READ STORY

Related Content

news

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

The Patriots once again sent a group to take in one of the top quarterback's second pre-draft throwing sessions.
news

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Breaking down this year's 50 best player fits for the Patriots in the 2021 NFL entry draft.
news

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Members of the Patriots coaching and scouting staff were on hand to watch Justin Fields' second pre-draft throwing session.
news

Draft Spotlight: Does three-round NFL.com mock fill the right Patriots needs?

The draft pundits eye some solid additions in New England, but there might be bigger needs and better fits.
news

Draft Spotlight: How will Pro Days impact Pats' draft?

After four weeks of college Pro Days, the 2021 NFL Draft board is becoming clearer for the Patriots.
news

Draft Spotlight: Pitts wows at Gator Pro Day

Patriots coaches and scouts were on hand to watch Wednesday's Pro Days, as multiple offensive weapons impressed.
news

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Ohio State's Pro Day featured another one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in this year's draft class.
news

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Two potential first-round edge players highlighted the University of Miami's Pro Day.
news

Draft Spotlight: Zach Wilson cements status at BYU Pro Day

Another top-ranked quarterback turned in an impressive Pro Day performance.
news

Draft Spotlight: Micah Parsons shows eye-popping speed at Penn State's Pro Day

The most popular Patriots mock draft pick lit up Penn State's Pro Day with some eye-popping speed.

Latest News

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Patriots News Blitz 4/20: Multiple Patriot players report to voluntary offseason program

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

Patriots Foundation Now Recruiting Runners for 2021 Boston Marathon

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising