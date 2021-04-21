Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

With the draft just a little over a week away it's a good time to tally up all the mock drafts of the spring to figure out who the hands-on favorite is for the Patriots to select with their first-round pick. Last month we ran through the pre-Free Agency mocks and saw the consensus pick as Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons remains a popular choice for the Pats and is easily their most popular mock draft selection across the board this spring, but after New England was busy in free agency many of the projections began to drift toward the cornerback and quarterback positions. In the final weeks before the draft, some analysts are seeing the Patriots making big moves up the draft board to land Justin Fields, with Mel Kiper Jr. having them jump to 10th overall and Peter Schrager having them move all the way up at four to get the Ohio State signal-caller. In Kiper's latest mock, he has the Patriots going up to seventh for Mac Jones.