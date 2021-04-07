Draft Spotlight: Does three-round NFL.com mock fill the right Patriots needs?

With the team missing out on a quarterback in the first round, it was little surprise to see Texas A&M's Kellen Mond be the choice at 46th overall. An experienced SEC quarterback, Mond is another popular connection to the Patriots and is one of the favorites of the Patriots Unfiltered crew as far as being the right combination of fit and availability for New England.

For Mond, it will be all about consistency at the next level. A 46-game starter in college, he showed marked improvement in his final season as the Aggie offense found a more balanced attack that took some of the heat off of him. There's no question he needs time to develop, but in a top-heavy year for quarterbacks he just might be the best option for the Patriots after the top five quarterbacks are selected.

With their final pick, Brooks and Jeremiah made wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge from Western Michigan their final choice of this three-pick mock draft. While New England made a splash in free agency by adding Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, they should continue to add receivers who fit their system and Eskridge would bring a new dimension to their attack.