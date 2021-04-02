Draft Spotlight: How will Pro Days impact Pats' draft?

Five QB intrigue

There's little debate that there are five quarterbacks atop the draft board and expectations seem to be trending toward all being taken within the first 10 selections, if not sooner. Trevor Lawrence remains a lock to go first overall to Jacksonville but from there things get murky.

Zach Wilson emerged with a dynamic season to overtake Justin Fields in many rankings, but Fields remains an intriguing prospect who could re-emerge within the top five picks. Both had excellent Pro Days, as should be expected for first-round quarterback talent.

Trey Lance also impressed at his Pro Day, an important step for the lightly experienced, small school quarterback. Mac Jones participated in Senior Bowl practices and both Alabama Pro Days, highlighting his competitiveness, while also turning in some solid testing numbers that might ease some concerns about his athleticism.

Add it all up and it's hard to see any of the top five falling all the way to 15. There's speculation that Fields could slide a bit which seems extremely surprising. That could be more smoke than fire as misinformation becomes commonplace in the few weeks before the draft.