Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 02 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 04 - 11:59 PM

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Draft Spotlight: How will Pro Days impact Pats' draft?

Apr 02, 2021 at 11:01 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

pdc-draft-spotlight-pro-day-wrapup-ap

The Pro Day circuit wraps up on Friday as NFL teams can now begin to lock in their draft boards once medical reports are finalized in the coming week. With no scouting combine, Pro Days took on additional value this season and gave teams a chance for an up-close look at many of the top prospects.

As many players opted out of the season or had their schedules limited, every bit of information is vital this spring and there was plenty to weigh over the month of March as players demonstrated what they can do. There's no substitute for game film, but it's hard to ignore some of the outstanding physical performances of these athletes.

Here's what we've learned over the past few weeks as the 2020 NFL Draft picture becomes clearer and how things might be shaping up for the Patriots.

Five QB intrigue

There's little debate that there are five quarterbacks atop the draft board and expectations seem to be trending toward all being taken within the first 10 selections, if not sooner. Trevor Lawrence remains a lock to go first overall to Jacksonville but from there things get murky.

Zach Wilson emerged with a dynamic season to overtake Justin Fields in many rankings, but Fields remains an intriguing prospect who could re-emerge within the top five picks. Both had excellent Pro Days, as should be expected for first-round quarterback talent.

Trey Lance also impressed at his Pro Day, an important step for the lightly experienced, small school quarterback. Mac Jones participated in Senior Bowl practices and both Alabama Pro Days, highlighting his competitiveness, while also turning in some solid testing numbers that might ease some concerns about his athleticism.

Add it all up and it's hard to see any of the top five falling all the way to 15. There's speculation that Fields could slide a bit which seems extremely surprising. That could be more smoke than fire as misinformation becomes commonplace in the few weeks before the draft.

After Lawrence, the other four all have some questions but not enough to let teams in a quarterback-hungry league pass them by. Unfortunately for the Pats, they appear to be in a draft slot void when it comes to having a chance at any of them.

Related Links

Speedy, tough receivers there for the taking

Though the Patriots won't have a shot at top receiving prospect Ja'Marr Chase, there are quite a few appealing receivers in this draft, especially ones dripping with speed from the slot. Rondale Moore, Elijah Moore and Amon-Ra St. Brown are just three prospects who showed up well at their Pro Days.

The two Moores ran sub-4.4 40-yard dashes, and though they lack size, their explosiveness would be a welcome addition in New England. That trio is just the tip of the iceberg of intriguing receivers who could be available in the second and third days of the draft.

The Pats signed two significant free-agent receivers this offseason in Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, but could still use an injection of youth and speed at the position. There will be options available to them.

Cornerback or tackle at 15?

With a likely run on quarterbacks and receivers, along with elite prospects like Kyle Pitts and Micah Parsons getting snapped up, it appears the Patriots could see one of the top cornerbacks or offensive tackles fall to them at 15. Should they choose not to trade up, those positions are where the best value is going to be and they are two big positions of long-term need.

Unfortunately, those needs aren't quite as pressing as the quarterback spot, but with no outside cornerbacks or tackles currently signed for 2022, getting a starter at one of those positions in the first round would still be a big boost.

With Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn lighting up their Pro Days, Caleb Farley is seeing his stock drop due to back surgery that prevented him from working out. For as impressive as Surtain and Horn are, Farley still might be the best of the bunch. Either way, at least one of the top trio figures to be available at 15 and all are excellent fits for the Patriots defense.

While top-ranked tackle Penei Sewell is likely to be snapped up, Rashawn Slater or Christian Darrisaw could make it through the gauntlet to 15. Either could immediately step in, take a swing tackle back-up season and then ascend to a starting job in 2022.

2021-DraftProspect+videos-budlight

2021 Draft Prospect Highlights

Put your scouting cap on and watch collect highlights of the top prospects entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

WATCH NOW

Related Content

news

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Draft Spotlight: Pitts wows at Gator Pro Day

Patriots coaches and scouts were on hand to watch Wednesday's Pro Days, as multiple offensive weapons impressed.
news

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Ohio State's Pro Day featured another one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in this year's draft class.
news

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Two potential first-round edge players highlighted the University of Miami's Pro Day.
news

Draft Spotlight: Zach Wilson cements status at BYU Pro Day

Another top-ranked quarterback turned in an impressive Pro Day performance.
news

Draft Spotlight: Micah Parsons shows eye-popping speed at Penn State's Pro Day

The most popular Patriots mock draft pick lit up Penn State's Pro Day with some eye-popping speed.
news

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

College scouting Pro Days continued on Wednesday, with a couple potential Patriots targets standing out.
news

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

Mel Kiper's latest Patriots mock draft selection continues to show his competitiveness through pre-draft evaluations.
news

NFL Announces Plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

2021 Draft activities to take place around FirstEnergy Stadium, including free Fan event. Select prospects, fans, legends, Commissioner Goodell, media and networks on-site in Cleveland following COVID protocols.
news

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

A breakdown of the New England Patriots current Draft capital.
news

Jeremiah highlights best draft fits for Patriots

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah gives his choice for the best quarterback fit for the Patriots in the draft, along with.

Latest News

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

Draft Spotlight: How will Pro Days impact Pats' draft?

Patriots News Blitz 4/2: Are new NFL overtime rules coming?

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Cam Newton debuts new B.E.T. show with guest, Steve Harvey

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

One year anniversary of the Patriots plane arriving in Massachusetts with PPE 

Much has happened in the year since the Patriots plane arrived home in Massachusetts with PPE from China.

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.

Devin, Jason McCourty join 'GMFB' and discuss goals for 2021 season

Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss their 2020 season, free agency and goals for 2021.

Justin Bethel shares thoughts on Patriots' free agency moves

New England Patriots CB Justin Bethel joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Patriots' offseason moves, expectations for 2021 in the AFC East and expectations for Cam Newton in 2021.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the team makes a statement during the first week of free agency. In addition, Scott Zolak talks with captain David Andrews, and Bill Belichick gets his haircut for charity. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-one with David Andrews

Scott Zolak sits down with David Andrews to discuss free agency and what he is looking forward to most after re-signing with the Patriots
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising