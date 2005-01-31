Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Postgame Show (audio only) Sun Jan 01 | 04:00 PM - 06:15 PM

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Can't-Miss Play: Dugger's THIRD defensive TD of 2022 comes via 39-yard pick-six off Bridgewater

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to four points in third quarter

Mac Jones delivers 29-yard laser to backpedaling Tyquan Thornton downfield

Rhamondre Stevenson's cutting ability nets 16-yard on multi-move explosion

Mac Jones anticipates Henry's location perfectly on 29-yard connection

Tyquan Thornton gets open near pylon for first TD grab since Week 6

Thornton stretches up sideline for Mac Jones' 24-yard floating connection

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

Eagles Update: Battle of the bulge

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid and his defensive players agree: controlling the line of scrimmage is the key to stopping the New England Patriots.

Jan 31, 2005 at 11:00 AM

Jacksonville, Fla. - The Philadelphia Eagles are fine-tuning a game plan this week devised to stop the balanced New England Patriots attack. Start with quarterback Tom Brady. Or focus on running back Corey Dillon, who is coming off a career season. Or check the Patriots deep stable of established wide receivers. Where does one start in stopping the Patriots?

None of the above, if you ask the Eagles. Philadelphia head coach Andy Reid was confronted with that question Monday.

"Well you better stop that offensive line first," Reid said. "They're pretty good. You better win that battle up front before you worry about that quarterback or the running back or those wide receivers."

The Eagles are viewing the battle for the line of scrimmage as the key to stopping the Patriots, who ranked fourth in the league by scoring just more than 27 points per game. The Patriots ranked seventh overall in total rushing yards, easily the most productive ground game under head coach Bill Belichick, and allowed 26 sacks during the regular season.

[

corey_simon_pressc_kn.jpg

]()"You talk all you want about what Tom [Brady] has done this season - and he's done a tremendous job - and Corey Dillon has done a tremendous job, but without that offensive line none of this would be possible," said defensive tackle Corey Simon. "They've done a great job. We're going to have to put some pressure up front. Understand that their offense goes with that offensive line."

Philadelphia appears well suited to the challenge. The Eagles have five Pro Bowl players on the defensive side of the ball, while Simon (1994) and defensive end Jevon Kearse (2000-02) are former selections. Simon (5.5 sacks) and defensive tackle Darwin Walker (4.5) both started all 16 games this season, forming a formidable duo inside. Kearse led the Eagles with 7.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hurries from the outside, while fellow ends Hugh Douglass and Derrick Burgess, along with reserve tackle Hollis Thomas, are valuable pieces in the defensive line rotation that helped the team finish second in the NFL with 47 sacks.

While their counterparts don't feature a single Pro Bowl player, the Eagles simply aren't overlooking what they consider a key element of Sunday's game.

"The thing about offensive lines is that it doesn't have to have a lot of high-profile guys to be a good offensive line," Simon said. "If they're not playing well, that offense isn't going to do anything, especially against a scheme like ours when you never know where guys are coming from. They've done a tremendous job all season long. It's going to be a tough challenge, no question about it."

**[

mcnabb_pressc_kn.jpg

]()The McNabb Factor** It wasn't so long ago that Eagles quarterbackDonovan McNabb was known as a running quarterback. McNabb, who finished the regular season as the NFC's second-rated passer (104.7), rushed 41 times for 220 yards, both career lows, adding three touchdowns on the ground. His quarterback rating best his previous career-best by nearly 20 points has he became the first player in NFL history to finish a season with 30-plus touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions (8). His evolution to a fully capable pocket passer appears to be complete, but he hasn't lost the dangerous dimension. While McNabb is running less and passing more these days, he understands the playoffs call for any measure.

"You have to peel your ears back and get ready to ride," said McNabb. "You have to do whatever it takes in order to win the game. If it's using your lanes or using your arm, I just try to do whatever the defense gives me. If the defense gives me the opportunity to let the ball go and let the guys work, then that's what I will do. But if they cover down on our guys and leave some running lanes, then I will take full advantage of that."

A Ring Thing
Reid held his daily press conference Monday sporting some hardware. The hardware was in form of a 1996 Super Bowl ring worn on his right hand, which he earned as a member of Mike Holmgren's staff with the Green Bay Packers. Reid, who said he wears the ring "year-round," was asked if it serves any motivational purposes.

"It's something the players can see," he said. "Obviously, they're not playing this game for money. That's not what they're doing. They're playing this game for the ring. It's an important thing to them."

They Said It
Reid was asked Monday about the play of veteran Patriots player Troy Brown, who has seen action on both sides of the ball this season at wide receiver and cornerback: "It's an amazing thing. He's a gifted guy. He's a smart guy. It doesn't surprise me that he's doing it, but it's not an easy thing to do. He has to spend a lot of time in both meetings. He makes it look easy, but it's not that easy to do."

Quick Hits
The Eagles conducted a light practice Monday morning after taking the last two days off. All practices this week are closed to the media. ... Reid held a 1:30 p.m. press conference Monday, followed by a media access period with Simon, McNabb, free safety Brian Dawkins, tight end L.J. Smith, center Hank Fraley and strong safety Michael Lewis. ... Reid said tight end Jeff Thomason, signed as a free agent last week after not playing the last two seasons, would see about 15 snaps in the Super Bowl. "We'll see how it works out. That's about what we average with our second tight end." ... Eagles offensive coordinator Brad Childress, who is a finalist for the Cleveland Browns head coaching position that is rumored to go to Patriots defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel, has a supporter in Reid: "I think he would be a great head coach in the National Football League, but again I'm partial to him." ... Linebacker Mark Simoneau, who has missed both playoff games with an ankle injury he suffered in the regular season finale, was able to practice Monday. "He was full-go today," Reid said. "It looks like he's getting better. We'll just see how he does this week. Wednesday and Thursday will be a little tougher practices this week. He'll put a little bit more pressure on that foot." ... A day after saying he hadn't yet spoken with wide receiver Freddie Mitchell regarding his comments towards the New England secondary, Reid was asked the same question Monday. "I'm not going to cover that, but we've communicated." ... Dawkins credited Dillon with one of the best stiff-arm moves in the NFL. "It's just not something he puts out there. He brings the hammer when he puts it in your face."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: Turning the corner, but do we know what's ahead?

When you turn the corner, does it always mean a smooth road ahead? Plus, mid-term grades and JR's take on this week's nitwitty...

news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders joined the Patriots Cheerleaders at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

The Junior Patriots Cheerleaders joined the Patriots Cheerleaders to walk, on behalf of DA Active, at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

news

Patriots Conference Call Transcripts 11/7

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels and Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia address the media during their conference calls on Monday, November 7, 2016.

news

News Blitz 11/7: Pats enjoy the bye

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Trade winds blowing

With the trade deadline approaching, which position should the Patriots be interested in acquiring?

news

La Previa: Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills 2

Patriots viajan a Buffalo por la revancha

news

News Blitz 10/28: Gronk not focused on No. 69

Today's Patriots.com News Blitz pulls together a week of pre-Bills coverage, including a look at Rob Gronkowski on the verge of a potential record-setting day in Buffalo.

news

Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript 10/28

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 10/27: Patriots-Bills and NFL Week 8 Picks

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

New England Patriots Charitable Foundation donates $200,000 in the names of 2015 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Twenty-six New Englanders honored at Gillette Stadium during the 2015 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards. Susan Canning of Westfield, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for KEVS Foundation.

news

Chandler Jones Celebrates Special Olympic Athletes in Holliston

More than 80 athletes showcase their talents in a five-town event.

news

Patriots sign DE Will Smith

The Patriots announced that they have signed DE Will Smith.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 17

Inactive Analysis: TE Hunter Henry Officially Active vs. Dolphins, But Pats Secondary Will be Short-Handed

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty 1/1: "We don't have the character to quit"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

David Andrews 1/1: "We're still alive"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Watch highlights from the NFL Week 17 game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Jakobi Meyers' 1-yard TD catch extends Pats' lead over Fins to eight points in fourth quarter

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones to extend the Patriots' lead in the game.

Jones hits Meyers perfectly in stride for 25-yard pickup

Mac Jones hits Jakobi Meyers perfectly in stride for 25-yard pickup.

Can't-Miss Play: Jonathan Jones secures wild toe-tap INT after Hill's bobble

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones makes an impress toe-tapping catch to intercept a pass thrown by Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson that bounces off wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising