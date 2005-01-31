Eagles Update: Battle of the bulge

]()The McNabb Factor** It wasn't so long ago that Eagles quarterbackDonovan McNabb was known as a running quarterback. McNabb, who finished the regular season as the NFC's second-rated passer (104.7), rushed 41 times for 220 yards, both career lows, adding three touchdowns on the ground. His quarterback rating best his previous career-best by nearly 20 points has he became the first player in NFL history to finish a season with 30-plus touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions (8). His evolution to a fully capable pocket passer appears to be complete, but he hasn't lost the dangerous dimension. While McNabb is running less and passing more these days, he understands the playoffs call for any measure.

"You have to peel your ears back and get ready to ride," said McNabb. "You have to do whatever it takes in order to win the game. If it's using your lanes or using your arm, I just try to do whatever the defense gives me. If the defense gives me the opportunity to let the ball go and let the guys work, then that's what I will do. But if they cover down on our guys and leave some running lanes, then I will take full advantage of that."

A Ring Thing

Reid held his daily press conference Monday sporting some hardware. The hardware was in form of a 1996 Super Bowl ring worn on his right hand, which he earned as a member of Mike Holmgren's staff with the Green Bay Packers. Reid, who said he wears the ring "year-round," was asked if it serves any motivational purposes.

"It's something the players can see," he said. "Obviously, they're not playing this game for money. That's not what they're doing. They're playing this game for the ring. It's an important thing to them."

They Said It

Reid was asked Monday about the play of veteran Patriots player Troy Brown, who has seen action on both sides of the ball this season at wide receiver and cornerback: "It's an amazing thing. He's a gifted guy. He's a smart guy. It doesn't surprise me that he's doing it, but it's not an easy thing to do. He has to spend a lot of time in both meetings. He makes it look easy, but it's not that easy to do."