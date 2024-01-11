Official website of the New England Patriots

End of an Era

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

Photos: Best of Bill Belichick

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

End of an Era

Bill Belichick’s 24-year coaching run in New England is the greatest in NFL history.

Jan 11, 2024 at 05:01 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

While the final word came relatively quickly, the reality is the end had been coming for quite some time.

The greatest head coaching run in NFL history came to a close when Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick mutually agreed to part ways. By the time official word came, the news seemed all but inevitable, but that didn't make it any less jarring.

Belichick won more Super Bowls than any coach who ever twirled a whistle, and he did it in a more dominating fashion than any of his peers. The numbers are almost impossible to believe: 333 wins, 31 postseason wins, six Super Bowl titles. No one did it better, and his legacy will remain in New England forever.

Bill-Belichick-EndofEra
Photo by David Silverman

Related Links

But the accomplishments only tell part of his story, one that is far more complicated than it appears on the surface.

Belichick was a man who was born to coach. The son of longtime college coaching legend Steve Belichick, the youngster would often accompany his father while breaking down tape when scouting opponents. It became his passion, and throughout his early years it was clear he was destined to coach.

MD121006DS-188-watermarked
Photo by David Silverman

As Belichick worked his way up the NFL coaching ladder with stops in Baltimore, Detroit, Denver and New York, he soon became head coach in Cleveland at the age of 38. But it would be five years after his tenure with the Browns ended that Belichick would become synonymous with winning.

Kraft named him head coach of the Patriots in February of 2000, and thus kicked off the greatest dynasty in professional sports. Nobody won more often than Belichick during his 24 seasons at the Patriots helm, and alongside Tom Brady they emerged as the greatest coach-quarterback duo in history.

Strange as it may seem today, not everybody was convinced Kraft made a great move to send a first-round pick to the Jets to get Belichick's services. Shortly after his introductory press conference that evening, I appeared on Boston SportsRadio WEEI with Ted Sarandis, who had spent the previous hour lambasting the new coach. Some were put off by the way he left the Jets and others were scarred by his less-than-successful stint in Cleveland.

SBXXXVIII-Panthers-020104_Silverman105-watermarked
Photo by David Silverman

I spent my segment with Sarandis explaining how Kraft got his man – the one he wanted from the start – and how a return to discipline, which was lacking after the Pete Carroll days, would lead the team back. He wasn't buying it, and truth be told, I'm not sure I believed it either. I felt he was a solid coach but wondered if he was more suited to be a coordinator than the top guy.

Then I got to interact with him a bit. Some offseason interviews with Bryan Morry (my former co-worker) and I allowed us to get an idea of just how thoughtful and insightful he could be. His level of detail, even while answering some pretty innocuous questions from the team newspaper, just blew us away.

A year or two later he invited us to watch some film during the offseason. He eventually invited the entire media corps for some of these sessions, and again we were all left amazed at his level of dissection even during what he called "Film 101-level" stuff.

MD-122201_Silverman60-watermarked
Photo by David Silverman

While the wins were incredibly impressive to watch, it was the manner in which so many of them came that truly separated Belichick from the rest. He won with defense. He won with offense. He won throwing three passes. He won throwing 50-plus passes. He won with offensive players on defense. He won with defensive players on offense. He won with linemen as eligible receivers. He won with running backs as ineligible receivers. He won when the rules dictated the way the game was played. He won after those rules were altered to change things entirely.

In short, it didn't matter how the game unfolded, only that the Patriots generally wound up on top. I thought about those chats many times whenever he did something unconventional, and I would always think – it's not unconventional to him. That's the way he always thought, and it was simply his way of being prepared for anything.

Nobody understood the game and its history quite like Belichick, and he often used it to his advantage. One example came in the 2014 divisional playoffs against Baltimore. The Ravens were in control with a 14-point lead when Belichick changed the tenor of the game by using odd formations that called for normally eligible receivers to line up in a way that would make them ineligible. The Ravens were confused, the Patriots scored easily and suddenly the tide had turned in an eventual win on the way to Super Bowl XLIX.

Photos: Best of Bill Belichick

A look back at the magnificent and unparalleled career of Bill Belichick, who led New England to six Super Bowl wins during his 24 years as head coach of the Patriots.

Photo by David Silverman
1 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
2 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
3 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
4 / 73

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
5 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
6 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Peter Ventrone
7 / 73

Photo by Peter Ventrone

Photo by David Silverman
8 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
9 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
10 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Keith Nordstrom
11 / 73

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by David Silverman
12 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
13 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
14 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
15 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
16 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Keith Nordstrom
17 / 73

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by David Silverman
18 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Keith Nordstrom
19 / 73

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by Eric J. Adler
20 / 73

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
21 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
22 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
23 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
24 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
25 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
26 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
27 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
28 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Peter Ventrone
29 / 73

Photo by Peter Ventrone

Photo by Eric J. Adler
30 / 73

Photo by Eric J. Adler

P042315PS-0753-watermarked
31 / 73
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
32 / 73

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by Eric J. Adler
33 / 73

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by Keith Nordstrom
34 / 73

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by David Silverman
35 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Peter Ventrone
36 / 73

Photo by Peter Ventrone

Photo by David Silverman
37 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
38 / 73

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by Keith Nordstrom
39 / 73

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by David Silverman
40 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Keith Nordstrom
41 / 73

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by David Silverman
42 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
43 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
44 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
45 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
46 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

MD-122201_Silverman60-watermarked
47 / 73
Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
48 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
49 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
50 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Keith Nordstrom
51 / 73

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by David Silverman
52 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
53 / 73

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
54 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
55 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
56 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
57 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
58 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
59 / 73

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
60 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Peter Ventrone
61 / 73

Photo by Peter Ventrone

Photo by Eric J. Adler
62 / 73

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
63 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman
64 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

032919-NavyLax_13-watermarked
65 / 73
Photo by Peter Ventrone
66 / 73

Photo by Peter Ventrone

Photo by Eric J. Adler
67 / 73

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by Keith Nordstrom
68 / 73

Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Photo by David Silverman
69 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
70 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
71 / 73

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Photo by David Silverman
72 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Photo by David Silverman
73 / 73

Photo by David Silverman

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Using the likes of Troy Brown and Julian Edelman as defensive backs or Mike Vrabel and Richard Seymour on offense may have seemed crazy to some, but to Belichick it was simply what he felt was best for the team. These moves didn't always work – Seymour injured his knee playing goal line fullback in 2005 – but more often than not they did, and it showed how his imagination gave the Patriots an edge in virtually every game they played.

I've had the pleasure of being a small part of Belichick's entire run during my time with the team. By far the question I am asked most often is some variation of: "What's it like to cover Bill Belichick?" I always answer the same way – it's easy because he is very consistent. He's very private and doesn't generally stray from the idea of keeping as much information to himself as possible.

I don't pretend to know Bill any better than any of the dozens of others who have been along for the ride the past 24 years. With Bill, everyone was treated pretty much the same, and if you were part of the media that usually meant not very well.

But when it came to preparing his team, nobody did it better. From offseason team building to installing his system to preparing for any and all situations to game planning each week, Belichick relished it all.

You will no doubt be hearing from a lot of his former players in the days and weeks ahead, and while not all of them will offer verbal bouquets, every one of them will agree on one thing: Bill Belichick was born to be a football coach.

Related Content

news

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

Rounding up all the social media reactions from around the internet as Bill Belichick and the Patriots agree to go their separate ways.
news

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

As we look back one last time on the 2023 defense, here are positional grades and film-related thoughts on 25 players on the Patriots defense in 2023. 
news

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler was among those named to the NFLPA 2023 All Pro Team for his contributions as a "core special teamer"
news

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Before we turn the page to the offseason, here is a thought on every contributor to the Patriots offense and final grades for each position group in 2023. 
news

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

With the third overall pick and tons of projected cap space, how can the Patriots rebuild the roster to get back to contention in 2024?
news

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

Some interesting matchups on tap as the NFL kicks off the postseason with wild card weekend.
news

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

How do the issues on offense this season and against the run vs. the Jets set up a major offseason for the Patriots?
news

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the New England Patriots 2024 opponents have been determined.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

The Patriots 15-game winning streak over the Jets came to an end in their season finale at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots season-ending loss to the Jets
news

Inactive Analysis: Jabrill Peppers Returns, Teammates Show Appreciation for Matthew Slater in Patriots Season Finale

The Patriots defense gets a boost with Peppers's return to the lineup, while teammates honor captain Matthew Slater with pre-game hoodies. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

End of an Era

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Transcript: Robert Kraft Press Conference 1/11

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

Transcript: Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/11

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Watch a tribute to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Robert Kraft Addresses Media Following Mutual Parting of Ways with Bill Belichick

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addresses the media following mutual parting of ways with Coach Bill Belichick.

Full Press Conference: The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.

Mac Jones 1/8: "I'm going to bounce back" 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising