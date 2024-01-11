End of an Era

Using the likes of Troy Brown and Julian Edelman as defensive backs or Mike Vrabel and Richard Seymour on offense may have seemed crazy to some, but to Belichick it was simply what he felt was best for the team. These moves didn't always work – Seymour injured his knee playing goal line fullback in 2005 – but more often than not they did, and it showed how his imagination gave the Patriots an edge in virtually every game they played.

I've had the pleasure of being a small part of Belichick's entire run during my time with the team. By far the question I am asked most often is some variation of: "What's it like to cover Bill Belichick?" I always answer the same way – it's easy because he is very consistent. He's very private and doesn't generally stray from the idea of keeping as much information to himself as possible.

I don't pretend to know Bill any better than any of the dozens of others who have been along for the ride the past 24 years. With Bill, everyone was treated pretty much the same, and if you were part of the media that usually meant not very well.

But when it came to preparing his team, nobody did it better. From offseason team building to installing his system to preparing for any and all situations to game planning each week, Belichick relished it all.