Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Nov 18 | 12:00 AM - 05:55 PM

Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

Bill Belichick on Kyle Pitts 11/17: "It's going to be a tough matchup for us"

Josh McDaniels 11/17: "It's a never ending process"

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

Patriots standout stats through 10 games

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Falcons

Nov 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-ExpertPredictions-16x9

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 24, Falcons 17

Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Jeremy Fowler: Patriots

Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Patriots

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Related Links

Pick: Patriots 26, Falcons 13

This game had a chance to be fun before Cordarrelle Patterson got hurt; and tight end Hayden Hurst's injury shouldn't be ignored, either. (Patterson is a game-time decision, but it doesn't sound promising.) The Patriots' front seven has keyed their defensive turnaround, with Matt Judon and Christian Barmore winning more one-on-one matchups than any tandem since Chandler Jones was in the building. Dont'a Hightower, who made the biggest play in this matchup's most famous game, has also turned the corner. The only way the Falcons stay close is if former Patriots coordinator Dean Pees dials up a brilliant game plan -- never count out Pees! -- but that is unlikely, considering the players he's working with.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 27, Falcons 19

The Patriots are rolling with four straight victories, which has them pushing Buffalo in the AFC East. The Falcons looked terrible last week against the Cowboys. But these games are always tough for the visitors. I don't think that will be the case here. The Patriots will continue to roll as Mac Jones plays well.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 34, Falcons 20

The Falcons won't have to worry about blowing a 28-3 lead in this one.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 34, Falcons 17

The Patriots are rolling right now, and they're going to be a tough team to beat down the stretch. They'll beat the Falcons handily.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 26, Falcons 13

Short turnaround leads to some sloppy moments but Patriots continue momentum.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Falcons 10

The Pats are rolling and the Falcons don't have enough to get things going or stop Mac Jones' offense.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 28, Falcons 3

See what I did there? Turnabout is fair play, right? Seriously, though, even on a short week, New England should be able to handle an Atlanta squad that is struggling in all aspects right now. Thursday night games are often tough by nature, and perhaps this one will be initially, but in the end, the Patriots extend their win streak to five and keep their good momentum going.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Panthers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots at Texans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Falcons

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Patriots activate DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster; Place LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve; Release WR Malcolm Perry from Injured Reserve

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Wednesday, November 17th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview

On a special Wednesday night edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we re-live Jakobi Meyers' first NFL touchdown reception. Bill Belichick explains the challenges of preparing his team on a short week, and in celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first Super Bowl championship, we look back at a decision that helped springboard a dynasty.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Bill Belichick on Kyle Pitts 11/17: "It's going to be a tough matchup for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 11/17: "It's a never ending process"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Steve Belichick on Matt Ryan 11/17: "There is always an element of extended plays"

Patriots linebacker coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Cam Achord on punt returns 11/17: "Make sure you make smart decisions"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising