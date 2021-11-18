Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Falcons

This game had a chance to be fun before Cordarrelle Patterson got hurt; and tight end Hayden Hurst's injury shouldn't be ignored, either. (Patterson is a game-time decision, but it doesn't sound promising.) The Patriots' front seven has keyed their defensive turnaround, with Matt Judon and Christian Barmore winning more one-on-one matchups than any tandem since Chandler Jones was in the building. Dont'a Hightower, who made the biggest play in this matchup's most famous game, has also turned the corner. The only way the Falcons stay close is if former Patriots coordinator Dean Pees dials up a brilliant game plan -- never count out Pees! -- but that is unlikely, considering the players he's working with.