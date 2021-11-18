Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Falcons

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 24, Falcons 17
Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Jeremy Fowler: Patriots
Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Patriots
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 26, Falcons 13
This game had a chance to be fun before Cordarrelle Patterson got hurt; and tight end Hayden Hurst's injury shouldn't be ignored, either. (Patterson is a game-time decision, but it doesn't sound promising.) The Patriots' front seven has keyed their defensive turnaround, with Matt Judon and Christian Barmore winning more one-on-one matchups than any tandem since Chandler Jones was in the building. Dont'a Hightower, who made the biggest play in this matchup's most famous game, has also turned the corner. The only way the Falcons stay close is if former Patriots coordinator Dean Pees dials up a brilliant game plan -- never count out Pees! -- but that is unlikely, considering the players he's working with.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 27, Falcons 19
The Patriots are rolling with four straight victories, which has them pushing Buffalo in the AFC East. The Falcons looked terrible last week against the Cowboys. But these games are always tough for the visitors. I don't think that will be the case here. The Patriots will continue to roll as Mac Jones plays well.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 34, Falcons 20
The Falcons won't have to worry about blowing a 28-3 lead in this one.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 34, Falcons 17
The Patriots are rolling right now, and they're going to be a tough team to beat down the stretch. They'll beat the Falcons handily.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 26, Falcons 13
Short turnaround leads to some sloppy moments but Patriots continue momentum.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, Falcons 10
The Pats are rolling and the Falcons don't have enough to get things going or stop Mac Jones' offense.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 28, Falcons 3
See what I did there? Turnabout is fair play, right? Seriously, though, even on a short week, New England should be able to handle an Atlanta squad that is struggling in all aspects right now. Thursday night games are often tough by nature, and perhaps this one will be initially, but in the end, the Patriots extend their win streak to five and keep their good momentum going.