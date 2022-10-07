Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Lions

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 23, Lions 20
Winning the turnover battle and improving run defense will be the key to the Patriots getting back on track.
Stephania Bell, ESPN: Lions
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Lions
Domonique Foxworth: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Lions
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Lions
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Lions 27, Patriots 24
Bill Belichick could have stolen the game in Green Bay if the Patriots stuck with the running game late, a mistake they are unlikely to make against a soft, undisciplined Lions defense. If Bailey Zappe starts, I don't like the Pats' chances. If Mac Jones or Brian Hoyer make a surprise return, they would be my pick. Also, Detroit's skill-position injuries make this tough to pick early in the week, so check back for a potential update.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 24, Lions 20
The Lions are scoring a ton, but they can't stop anybody. They might get a break if they face Bailey Zappe at quarterback for the Patriots. But the way the Lions are playing, it won't matter. The Patriots will still move the football. New England will win a close one.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Lions
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Lions
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 34, Lions 20
Bill Belichick will be able to slow down the Detroit offense, and the Patriots will have enough offense to outscore the Lions — especially with former Detroit coach Matt Patricia anxious to get a crack at his old team.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 38, Lions 31
We don't know who's playing quarterback for the Patriots, but any offense should score a lot of points against the terrible Lions defense.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Lions 23
The Patriots defense does just enough to slow down the high-flying Lions and earn a much-needed victory.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 28, Lions 17
Patriots need a win and even with continued uncertainty at the quarterback position they have enough to get it done. Defense must limit big plays or risk letting the game get out of control.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Lions 24
I'm taking the Patriots at home, but this is a tough game to pick, especially if it's Bailey Zappe at quarterback for New England. Who do you trust more? Ultimately, I still like the Pats defense against Jared Goff enough to think the Lions won't hang 30-plus points on Bill Belichick's defense. But this is a toss-up.