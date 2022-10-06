Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Adrian Phillips

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/6: "The o-line is working super hard"

Matthew Judon 10/6: "I understand what I need to do"

100622-Practice_Adler0689-watermarked

What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

Bailey Zappe 10/5: "I am taking every rep like a game rep"

Bill Belichick 10/5: Lions are "a very aggressive football team"

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

After Further Review: Patriots Pass Defense Among the NFL's Best Through Four Weeks

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How Will the Pats Handle Quarterback Situation Moving Forward?

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Packers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Oct 06, 2022 at 02:47 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Lions_WhatTheyreSaying_16x9

A look at what Detroit Lions coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"Good opponent this week. They're physical. They're going to try to control the football, wear us out on defense, and then offensively, they're going to give us multiple looks and change the coverages and things that (Patriots Head) Coach (Bill) Belichick's always done, so this will be a tough one for us, but we're going to put in the work."
- Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell

"We know what we're up against and want to feel good going into the bye week for sure, but they all count the same, and – but yeah, it's one we'd like to have, absolutely."
-Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

"Well, his teams are always going to – they're never going to let the best player beat you on either side of the ball. That's what – that is 100 percent – whatever you do well is what they're going to try to take away first. First and foremost and if you can find a way to win it without that, then OK, he's playing the odds. So, he's always been that way. I know his defenses are always, man, they're opportunistic, man. So, they're grabbing balls, they're punching them out, shoot they had a pick and a punch out – pull out, really by the same player. But they do it, it's all over the tape, they've always been that way, find a way to get the turnovers. And it's really – they're going to make you beat yourself. They'll play the long game here and make you make a mistake, and then capitalize on it. I mean, that's what they did last week. Now, I know they were down to the third quarterback, but they took it all the way to the very end, and they were just waiting for that one to capitalize on. And he called a good game, they played a heck of a game."
- Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell

On Bill Belichick...

"I obviously respect the heck out of him and I just – I know what he's about. And he's arguably the best coach that ever coached this game. So, I mean it's hard to argue with what he's done."
- Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell

"He's by all accounts the best if not one of the best. And I've had my experiences against him and it's always been a tough game and he'll always have something for us. So, we'll see what it is, but we'll be ready."
-Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

On Matt Patricia...

"Defensive coaches understand what it takes to run a good offense. I wouldn't doubt he's able to correlate those things into the other side of the ball. Smart guy. Aeronautical sciences? That's a lot harder than figuring out how to put out 11 personnel. I think he's a great coach, period. I had a lot of respect for him. He brought me here, he gave me the opportunity to play professional football, but yeah, [the Patriots] are doing pretty good on offense so I root for him and wish him the best, unless it's this week."
- Lions Offensive Lineman Jonah Jackson

"If you know football and you're a good coach, you can adapt, and that's what I see. He's adapting quickly, and every week … it's better and better and better and they're attacking their opponents. They're putting together good game plans. They're using the roster well. So he's doing a good job, he really is."
- Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell

On the Patriots defense...

"They're always physical and extremely sound. They're going to challenge you at all levels upfront, second level, third level, they're gap sound. They do a lot and it'll be a challenge."
-Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

On the one thing that they will have to take away from the Patriots on Sunday...

"Run, but yeah, I would say the run game certainly. But I think with that it's – they have the ability to play multiple fronts out of the same personnel and they can mix it and shift it. They're big, they've got pressure off the edge with (Patriots LB Matthew) Judon and (Patriots DL Deatrich) Wise over there. So, and they can push the pocket. So, there's things that they're going to be able to do to just mix it up, and I know this, you have too much stuff in with all that they can do defensively, and it can really cloud you up and get you stuck a little bit. So, that's just – that's one and then, inevitably he'll do some things that we haven't seen yet. He always does. He'll have something that we haven't worked on. You try to prepare for everything, yet you just – I mean, he's got a ton of stuff that he's had over the years. So, we have to be able to adapt and hit it on the run, make good adjustments. And there again, we can't turn the ball over, that'll be big."
- Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell

