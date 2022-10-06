What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

"Well, his teams are always going to – they're never going to let the best player beat you on either side of the ball. That's what – that is 100 percent – whatever you do well is what they're going to try to take away first. First and foremost and if you can find a way to win it without that, then OK, he's playing the odds. So, he's always been that way. I know his defenses are always, man, they're opportunistic, man. So, they're grabbing balls, they're punching them out, shoot they had a pick and a punch out – pull out, really by the same player. But they do it, it's all over the tape, they've always been that way, find a way to get the turnovers. And it's really – they're going to make you beat yourself. They'll play the long game here and make you make a mistake, and then capitalize on it. I mean, that's what they did last week. Now, I know they were down to the third quarterback, but they took it all the way to the very end, and they were just waiting for that one to capitalize on. And he called a good game, they played a heck of a game."

- Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell