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Fans can take photos with the Super Bowl LI Vince Lombardi Trophy this weekend at The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon

Fans can pose beside the Patriots fifth Lombardi Trophy Friday to Sunday with admission to The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon.

Feb 10, 2017 at 02:18 AM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots are once again world champions following a historic comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is giving fans a unique opportunity to revel in the team's fifth Super Bowl championship by putting the latest Vince Lombardi Trophy on display. Please note fans must bring their own cameras.

Fans will be able to have their photo taken beside the Super Bowl LI trophy Friday to Sunday with admission to The Hall. 
Guests musts bring their own cameras to have their photo taken next to the Lombardi Trophy. A member of The Hall's staff will be available to take photos. In anticipation of lines, please note that there will be a limit to one photograph either per person or one photograph per group.

The photo opportunity with the Lombardi Trophy will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 12. Admission tickets will be assigned to specific time slots to help manage wait times, but long lines are expected. The last admission ticket with an assigned time will be sold no later than one hour before The Hall closes.

To purchase an admission ticket with an assigned time, please visit https://buy.acmeticketing.com/events/192/list

The Patriots overcame the largest Super Bowl deficit in NFL history (25 points) to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5. The historic win captured the franchise's fifth Super Bowl championship to join Pittsburgh (6), Dallas (5) and San Francisco (5) as the only teams with at least five Super Bowl titles. The game has already been deemed by many as the greatest Super Bowl of all-time.

Fans visiting The Hall can also view the Patriots' four other Vince Lombardi trophies when they visit the Super Bowl Experience exhibit, which chronicles the team's first four world championship seasons.

Additionally, The Hall is currently hosting "The Fabric of Football" exhibit featuring iconic professional football jerseys worn throughout the game's history. Visitors can view game-worn jerseys from 41 NFL quarterbacks, including Joe Namath, Dan Fouts, Dan Marino, Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas and John Elway, just to name a few.

For more information call The Hall at 508-698-4800. The Hall is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and active military with ID and $5 for children ages 5 to 12.

ABOUT THE HALL AT PATRIOT PLACE PRESENTED BY RAYTHEON

The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and the only sports and education experience of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and artifacts never before viewable by the public, The Hall showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England and promotes math and science education for thousands of schoolchildren each year. The Hall received a Gold MUSE Award from the American Association of Museums and The Hall's signature film, "Patriots Way," won a CINE Golden Eagle Award. The Hall was named to Boston Globe Magazine's Best of the New, and was a Yankee magazine Editor's Choice recommendation. Tickets to The Hall are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 5-12. Children 4 and under are admitted for free. The current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.TheHallatPatriotPlace.com, visit "The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon" on Facebook or follow @TheHall on Twitter.

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