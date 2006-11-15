FieldTurf crews running no-huddle

"[The artificial grass is] less than 2 and a half inches long, well actually five inches – it goes down and back up and gets cut off so you've got 2 and a half inches of fiber," he said before explaining how the artificial dirt is put in. "What we do is we infill the two and a half inches so it's the reverse of [real] grass. Where grass gets cut down to three-quarters of an inch in height, we add one and three-quarter inches of infill going up. That's done by putting in layers of silica sand and cryogenic rubber."

Rather than waiting for the FieldTurf to settle naturally, as is usually done, the crews will roll the FieldTurf to pack it down and make it faster before the game. It usually takes about a month to pack naturally, and a square foot of it weighs almost exactly as much as a square foot of sod.

The accelerated installation process has no prior precedent, however the FieldTurf Company and the Patriots are confident it will be done in time. It should last for 10 to 12 years, and Gilman said it would cost between $720,000 and $750,000 at about $8.00 per square foot. The turf will be all green and removable paint will be used to put the lines on the field so it can be redone for Revolution soccer matches.

It's non-abrasive and each blade has a "spine" in it, so even if it's crushed flat for long periods of time while events are being held, it will still stand up straight. The cryogenic rubber is completely non-toxic, so it's safe for the players to play on as well.

Gilman said the FieldTurf can be installed in the rain, since the spreaders used for the artificial dirt are fitted with umbrellas. However, he said heavy snow could throw a real wrench in the operation.