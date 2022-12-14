Final Pro Bowl Voting Update: 5 Patriots holding top-10 spots

With just one day to go in Pro Bowl voting, the NFL released a final update on the totals and five Patriots are maintaining their spots in the top-10 of voting at their respective positions across the league.

Matthew Judon remains second overall in voting with just Dallas' Micah Parsons coming in ahead of him. Judon appears to be a lock for a second Pro Bowl since signing a four-year deal with the Patriots in 2021. With 14.5 sacks he's already surpassed his 2021 total of 12.

Two special teamers both come in at fourth as we come down to the wire, with Matthew Slater and Nick Folk. Folk's last Pro Bowl came as a rookie in 2007 and here 15 years later he's every bit deserving of the honor with another incredibly consistent season. Slater's meanwhile looking for his third-straight and 11th overall Pro Bowl.

Rookie Marcus Jones remains where he was in the previous update, fifth at return specialist. Coming off another impressive performance on national television he should get a late surge in votes.

Finally, Devin McCourty is hanging on in 10th at free safety, while cornerback Jonathan Jones and center David Andrews have fallen out of the top-10 in their groups.