Josh Uche Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

10 to Watch: Patriots-Raiders has a familiar feel

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

After Further Review: The Patriots Offense Might've Found a Formula vs. the Cardinals on Monday Night

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Cardinals

NFL Notes: Prepping for the Stretch Drive, AFC Playoff Picture

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Targeting a No. 1 WR, looking ahead to the draft and more

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

Press Pass: Coaches Discuss Rookie Class Performance

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Huge Win Over the Cardinals on Monday Night

Patriots vs. Cardinals Highlights | NFL Week 14

Game Notes: Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Cardinals Week 14

Can't-Miss Play: Hopkins loose ball handling ends in scoop-and-score TD for Raekwon McMillan

Marcus Jones intercepts the Colt McCoy pass

Pierre Strong takes straight-line path on 3-yard TD tote

Daniel Ekuale blasts McCoy for his first sack of the season

Judon gets to McCoy in blink of an eye for speedy sack

Final Pro Bowl Voting Update: 5 Patriots holding top-10 spots

With just one day to go in Pro Bowl voting, a handful of Patriots are in the top-10 at their positions.

Dec 14, 2022 at 04:08 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive back Marcus Jones (25).
Photos by David Silverman
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive back Marcus Jones (25).

With just one day to go in Pro Bowl voting, the NFL released a final update on the totals and five Patriots are maintaining their spots in the top-10 of voting at their respective positions across the league.

Matthew Judon remains second overall in voting with just Dallas' Micah Parsons coming in ahead of him. Judon appears to be a lock for a second Pro Bowl since signing a four-year deal with the Patriots in 2021. With 14.5 sacks he's already surpassed his 2021 total of 12.

Two special teamers both come in at fourth as we come down to the wire, with Matthew Slater and Nick Folk. Folk's last Pro Bowl came as a rookie in 2007 and here 15 years later he's every bit deserving of the honor with another incredibly consistent season. Slater's meanwhile looking for his third-straight and 11th overall Pro Bowl.

Rookie Marcus Jones remains where he was in the previous update, fifth at return specialist. Coming off another impressive performance on national television he should get a late surge in votes.

Finally, Devin McCourty is hanging on in 10th at free safety, while cornerback Jonathan Jones and center David Andrews have fallen out of the top-10 in their groups.

With votes counting double through Thursday make sure to take to Twitter and combine #ProBowlVote with either the player's name, the player's name as a hashtag or the player's social media username to cast your vote.

Pro Bowl voting is now live!

Fans can show their support for their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2022 Pro Bowl!

VOTE NOW

The full list of Patriots cracking the top 10 at their positions in the final voting update is as follows:

The Pro Bowl has evolved this season to the Pro Bowl Games that will feature a number of challenges and then will culminate with a flag football game.

Voting will close on Thursday, December 15th, with the rosters to be revealed on NFL Network on Wednesday, December 21st. You can also submit your votes here.

