Final Pro Bowl Voting Update: 5 Patriots holding top-10 spots

With just one day to go in Pro Bowl voting, the NFL released a final update on the totals and five Patriots are maintaining their spots in the top-10 of voting at their respective positions across the league.
Matthew Judon remains second overall in voting with just Dallas' Micah Parsons coming in ahead of him. Judon appears to be a lock for a second Pro Bowl since signing a four-year deal with the Patriots in 2021. With 14.5 sacks he's already surpassed his 2021 total of 12.
Two special teamers both come in at fourth as we come down to the wire, with Matthew Slater and Nick Folk. Folk's last Pro Bowl came as a rookie in 2007 and here 15 years later he's every bit deserving of the honor with another incredibly consistent season. Slater's meanwhile looking for his third-straight and 11th overall Pro Bowl.
Rookie Marcus Jones remains where he was in the previous update, fifth at return specialist. Coming off another impressive performance on national television he should get a late surge in votes.
Finally, Devin McCourty is hanging on in 10th at free safety, while cornerback Jonathan Jones and center David Andrews have fallen out of the top-10 in their groups.
With votes counting double through Thursday make sure to take to Twitter and combine #ProBowlVote with either the player's name, the player's name as a hashtag or the player's social media username to cast your vote.
Pro Bowl voting is now live!
Fans can show their support for their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2022 Pro Bowl!
The full list of Patriots cracking the top 10 at their positions in the final voting update is as follows:
- Matthew Judon - 2nd Outside Linebacker
- Devin McCourty - 10th Safety
- Nick Folk - 4th Kicker
- Marcus Jones - 5th Return Specialist
- Matthew Slater - 4th Special Teams
The Pro Bowl has evolved this season to the Pro Bowl Games that will feature a number of challenges and then will culminate with a flag football game.
Voting will close on Thursday, December 15th, with the rosters to be revealed on NFL Network on Wednesday, December 21st. You can also submit your votes here.