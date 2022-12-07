7 Patriots in top-10 Pro Bowl voting at their positions

The NFL released a Pro Bowl voting update on Wednesday and seven Patriots found themselves in the top 10 at their respective positions.

Matthew Judon comes in at second in voting at Outside Linebacker as Judon's 13 sacks have him near the top of the league with another productive season. Judon has three Pro Bowls under his belt, including last year with the Patriots. Not to be outdone, Matthew Slater comes in second as well at the special teams slot, as he vies for his 11th trip to the Pro Bowl which would also be his third straight.

In 2021, Judon and Slater were selected to the Pro Bowl, while Mac Jones was added to the AFC roster and turned in a winning performance in the "Thread the Needle" event.

Reliable kicker Nick Folk finds himself at fourth for kickers in Pro Bowl voting, as the veteran has gone 25-of-30 in field goals this year while nailing all 24 of his extra-point attempts.