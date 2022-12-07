7 Patriots in top-10 Pro Bowl voting at their positions

The NFL released a Pro Bowl voting update on Wednesday and seven Patriots found themselves in the top 10 at their respective positions.
Matthew Judon comes in at second in voting at Outside Linebacker as Judon's 13 sacks have him near the top of the league with another productive season. Judon has three Pro Bowls under his belt, including last year with the Patriots. Not to be outdone, Matthew Slater comes in second as well at the special teams slot, as he vies for his 11th trip to the Pro Bowl which would also be his third straight.
In 2021, Judon and Slater were selected to the Pro Bowl, while Mac Jones was added to the AFC roster and turned in a winning performance in the "Thread the Needle" event.
Reliable kicker Nick Folk finds himself at fourth for kickers in Pro Bowl voting, as the veteran has gone 25-of-30 in field goals this year while nailing all 24 of his extra-point attempts.
Rookie Marcus Jones is making a late push in the voting, coming in at 5th in the return specialist category. Jones' thrilling game-winning touchdown on a punt return against the Jets as time expired was his best highlight of the season, but he's been consistent throughout with a 14.7 yards-per-return average on 20 returns. Jones has more returns than any of the league leaders in punt return statistics, with Avery Williams leading the NFL with 14 returns and a 17.4 average.
The full list of Patriots cracking the top 10 at their positions is as follows:
- Matthew Judon - 2nd Outside Linebacker
- Devin McCourty - 9th Safety
- David Andrews - 10th Center
- Jonathan Jones - 10th Cornerback
- Nick Folk - 4th Kicker
- Marcus Jones - 5th Return Specialist
- Matthew Slater - 2nd Special Teams
The Pro Bowl has evolved this season to the Pro Bowl Games that will feature a number of challenges and then will culminate with a flag football game.
Pro Bowl Games social voting will continue through December 15th and fans can combine #ProBowlVote with either the player's name, the player's name as a hashtag or the player's social media username to cast their vote for their favorite players. During the final two days of voting, all hashtag votes on Twitter will count double.
Voting will close on Thursday, December 15th, with the rosters to be revealed on NFL Network on Wednesday, December 21st. Submit your votes here.