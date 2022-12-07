Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Replay Wed Dec 07 | 03:15 PM - 11:59 PM

7 Patriots in top-10 Pro Bowl voting at their positions

Game Preview: Patriots at Cardinals

10 to Watch: Patriots-Cardinals tussle on Monday Night Football

Andrews sets tone for Cardinals week

NFL Notes: Pats still searching for answers on offense

Lawrence Guy Sr. named New England Patriots' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the Biggest Keys to the Patriots Making a Playoff Push Down the Stretch?

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/5: "We just have to play and coach more consistently"

Bill Belichick 12/2: "We need to keep working to improve"

Patriots This Week 12/2: Breaking down the loss to the Bills

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Can the Patriots get right in the desert?

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

Press Pass: Patriots lose divisional battle

Mac Jones 12/1: "Hats off to the Bills for playing a good game"

7 Patriots in top-10 Pro Bowl voting at their positions

A collection of Patriots are cracking the top-10 in Pro Bowl voting at their respective positions.

Dec 07, 2022 at 03:18 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Pictured are Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater (18), linebacker Matthew Judon (9), defensive back Marcus Jones (25) and kicker Nick Folk (6).
Photos by Eric J. Adler
Pictured are Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater (18), linebacker Matthew Judon (9), defensive back Marcus Jones (25) and kicker Nick Folk (6).

The NFL released a Pro Bowl voting update on Wednesday and seven Patriots found themselves in the top 10 at their respective positions.

Matthew Judon comes in at second in voting at Outside Linebacker as Judon's 13 sacks have him near the top of the league with another productive season. Judon has three Pro Bowls under his belt, including last year with the Patriots. Not to be outdone, Matthew Slater comes in second as well at the special teams slot, as he vies for his 11th trip to the Pro Bowl which would also be his third straight.

In 2021, Judon and Slater were selected to the Pro Bowl, while Mac Jones was added to the AFC roster and turned in a winning performance in the "Thread the Needle" event.

Reliable kicker Nick Folk finds himself at fourth for kickers in Pro Bowl voting, as the veteran has gone 25-of-30 in field goals this year while nailing all 24 of his extra-point attempts.

Rookie Marcus Jones is making a late push in the voting, coming in at 5th in the return specialist category. Jones' thrilling game-winning touchdown on a punt return against the Jets as time expired was his best highlight of the season, but he's been consistent throughout with a 14.7 yards-per-return average on 20 returns. Jones has more returns than any of the league leaders in punt return statistics, with Avery Williams leading the NFL with 14 returns and a 17.4 average.

20221114-Probowl-16x9

Pro Bowl voting is now live!

Fans can show their support for their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2022 Pro Bowl!

VOTE NOW

The full list of Patriots cracking the top 10 at their positions is as follows:

The Pro Bowl has evolved this season to the Pro Bowl Games that will feature a number of challenges and then will culminate with a flag football game.

Pro Bowl Games social voting will continue through December 15th and fans can combine #ProBowlVote with either the player's name, the player's name as a hashtag or the player's social media username to cast their vote for their favorite players. During the final two days of voting, all hashtag votes on Twitter will count double.

Voting will close on Thursday, December 15th, with the rosters to be revealed on NFL Network on Wednesday, December 21st. Submit your votes here.

Related Content

news

7 Takeaways from Logan Mankins' appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Logan Mankins joined the Pats from the Past podcast and shared some great stories from his time with the Patriots.

news

NFL Notes: Pats still searching for answers on offense

The Patriots offense continues to struggle as we hit the stretch drive.

news

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

The Patriots will avoid their fourth-straight game on national television according to schedule changes announced by the NFL.

news

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Frustrations boiled over for the Patriots offense in a 24-10 loss to the Bills.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football

The Bills controlled play once again in an 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium.

news

Inactive Analysis: David Andrews, Trent Brown Active for the Patriots vs. Bills on Thursday Night

The Patriots will play the Bills with some changes along the offensive line.

news

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

The Patriots season has been building towards a rematch with Buffalo at Gillette Stadium.

news

Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

Coming off a back-and-forth Thanksgiving night defeat, the New England Patriots (+3.5) return to Foxboro - along with their red throwback jerseys - for a primetime matchup against divisional rival Buffalo Bills.

news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out RB Damien Harris (Thigh), List Six as Questionable for Thursday Night vs. Bills

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson could be a one-man show in the Pats backfield.

news

Patriots Linebacker Jahlani Tavai is 'Happy as Hell' About New Contract Extension

The Pats linebacker spoke about his contract extension with reporters on Tuesday.

news

NFL Notes: Offense shows signs of life

Despite a disappointing loss on Thanksgiving, the Patriots offense showed improvement in Minnesota.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

7 Patriots in top-10 Pro Bowl voting at their positions

Wakefield Memorial High School's John Rafferty Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/7

7 Takeaways from Logan Mankins' appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

10 to Watch: Patriots-Cardinals tussle on Monday Night Football

Game Preview: Patriots at Cardinals

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Foundation, Devin McCourty and teammates host annual Gifts from the Gridiron event

The Patriots Foundation teamed up with Devin McCourty and his New England teammates to host the 2022 Gifts from the Gridiron at Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place. The annual holiday shopping event helps local children shop for themselves and wrap gifts for friends and family.

Bill Belichick 12/7: "Success comes through consistency, and that's what we are trying to build towards"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Holiday Toy Drive

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative and in partnership with WBZ, the New England Patriots Foundation is hosting their annual toy drive to benefit children in need during the holiday season. Find out more at Patriots.com/toydrive.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/6: "We've done a better job keeping quarterbacks in the pocket"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 24-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

David Andrews 12/6: "Everyone is committed to trying to turn it around"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising