Game Notes: Patriots earn first preseason victory over the Tennessee/Houston franchise

Aug 17, 2019 at 10:10 PM
PATRIOTS EARN FIRST PRESEASON VICTORY OVER THE TENNESSEE/HOUSTON FRANCHISE

The Patriots earned their first preseason win ever against the Titans with a 22-17 win. The Tennessee Titans were one of just four NFL teams that the Patriots had never had a victory against in a preseason game. The Patriots were 0-6 in the preseason against Tennessee. The Patriots have never beaten Baltimore (0-1), Houston Texans (0-1) and Indianapolis (0-2) in the preseason.

BRIAN HOYER MAKES HIS SECOND STRAIGHT PRESEASON START

Brian Hoyer started for the second straight week and played the majority of the first half. He finished 6-of-8 for 55 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He completed a two-point play to rookie WR Jakobi Meyers following a first-quarter touchdown run by RB Brandon Bolden.

2019 FOURTH-ROUND DRAFT PICK QB JARRETT STIDHAM SEES SIGNIFICANT PLAYING TIME

2019 fourth-round draft pick QB Jarrett Stidham entered the game in the second quarter and played the rest of the game. Stidham finished 14-of-19 for 193 yards with a 23-yard touchdown pass to WR Damoun Patterson in the fourth quarter.

DAMIEN HARRIS AND KEN WEBSTER MAKE PATRIOTS DEBUT

Two member of the Patriots ten member draft class made their NFL debuts. Third-round RB Damien Harris was in the starting lineup, and seventh-round draft pick DB Ken Webster made his Patriots debut. Harris finished with 14 rushing attempts for 80 yards for a 5.7-yard average.

SIX ROOKIES IN THE STARTING LINEUP

Six rookies were in the starting lineup against the Tennessee, with two earning their second straight start. Second-round pick DB Joejuan Williams started at cornerback and fourth-round pick OL Hjalte Froholdt started at right guard for the second straight game. Third-round pick RB Damien Harris, fifth-round DL Byron Cowart and rookie free agents TE Andrew Beck and RB Gunner Olszewski made their first starts.

TIGHT ENDS LANCE KENDRICKS AND ERIC SAUBERT MAKE THEIR DEBUTS

TE Lance Kendricks made his New England debut after missing the preseason opener at Detroit due to injury. TE Eric Saubert also made his debut after being acquired in a trade with Atlanta earlier in the week.

BRANDON BOLDEN RETURNS KICKS FOR FIRST TIME IN HIS CAREER

RB Brandon Bolden returned a first-quarter kickoff for a 24-yards. He has never returned a kick in a regular season game. He also had a 27-yard return in the second quarter.

ROOKIE FREE AGENT RB NICK BROSSETTE SCORES AGAIN

Rookie free agent RB Nick Brossette scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He scored on a 1-yard run and on the 2-point pass play in the third quarter in the preseason opener at Detroit on August 8.

