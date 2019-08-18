Game Notes: Patriots earn first preseason victory over the Tennessee/Houston franchise

PATRIOTS EARN FIRST PRESEASON VICTORY OVER THE TENNESSEE/HOUSTON FRANCHISE

The Patriots earned their first preseason win ever against the Titans with a 22-17 win. The Tennessee Titans were one of just four NFL teams that the Patriots had never had a victory against in a preseason game. The Patriots were 0-6 in the preseason against Tennessee. The Patriots have never beaten Baltimore (0-1), Houston Texans (0-1) and Indianapolis (0-2) in the preseason.

BRIAN HOYER MAKES HIS SECOND STRAIGHT PRESEASON START

Brian Hoyer started for the second straight week and played the majority of the first half. He finished 6-of-8 for 55 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He completed a two-point play to rookie WR Jakobi Meyers following a first-quarter touchdown run by RB Brandon Bolden.

2019 FOURTH-ROUND DRAFT PICK QB JARRETT STIDHAM SEES SIGNIFICANT PLAYING TIME

2019 fourth-round draft pick QB Jarrett Stidham entered the game in the second quarter and played the rest of the game. Stidham finished 14-of-19 for 193 yards with a 23-yard touchdown pass to WR Damoun Patterson in the fourth quarter.

DAMIEN HARRIS AND KEN WEBSTER MAKE PATRIOTS DEBUT