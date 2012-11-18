Game Notes: Patriots vs. Colts

200-GAME SELLOUT STREAK

Today's game was the 200th consecutive home sellout for the Patriots, including all regular-season, playoff and preseason games dating back to the 1994 regular-season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 11, 1994. In the early 1990s, the Patriots seemed destined for relocation until Robert Kraft's purchase of the team rejuvenated local interest. In 1991, the season ticket base was just 17,635, barely enough to support the club. Now, the season tickets are capped and more than 50,000 fans are on a season ticket waiting list.

PATRIOTS WIN 200th REGULAR-SEASON GAME SINCE ROBERT KRAFT PURCHASED TEAM

Today's win over the Colts was the Patriots' 200th regular season victory since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. New England's regular-season record from 1994 to the present is now 200-98 (.671). That record is the best in the NFL over that span. In the franchise's first 34 seasons, it won a total of 221 regular season games, while in last the 18-plus seasons, it has now won 200 regular season games.

PATRIOTS TIE FRANCHISE RECORD FOR MOST POINTS IN A GAME

The Patriots scored 59 points against the Colts today, tying the franchise record for most points in a game. New England also scored 59 points in a 59-0 victory over Tennessee at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 18, 2009. The Patriots have now scored 50 or more points twice this season, with today's scoring output joining a 52-28 win over Buffalo on Sept. 30, 2012. It is the third time in team history that the Patriots have scored at least 50 points two times in a season. The patriots also scored 50 or more points two times in 1979 and 2007. The 59 points are the most by a team in 2012. Baltimore scored the second most with 55 points last week in a win vs. Oakland.

PATRIOTS START SEASON 7-3 OR BETTER FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT SEASON

The Patriots are 7-3 on the 2012 season following their win over Indianapolis. New England has now won at least seven of its first 10 games for the fourth straight season and is the only NFL team to have won seven of its first 10 games in every season from 2009-2012. Baltimore, Green Bay and Chicago have won at least seven of their first 10 games for the last three straight years, and Pittsburgh can join that club with a win over Baltimore tonight.

PATRIOTS STRONG IN SEASON'S SECOND HALF

The Patriots are now 2-0 in the second half of the 2012 regular season (games 9-16). Since the 2010 season, the Patriots are now a combined 18-0 in the second half of the regular season. In both 2010 and 2011, the Patriots were 8-0 in the second half of the regular season. The last time the Patriots lost a game in the second half of the regular season was in the 2009 regular-season finale, a 34-27 loss at Houston on Jan. 3, 2010. During their 18-game second half winning streak, the Patriots have forced opponents into 51 turnovers while only turning the ball over four times. During their 18-game second-half winning streak, the Patriots have more than doubled the point total of their opponents, scoring 686 points (38.1 points per game) and allowing just 338 points (18.8 points per game).

PATRIOTS HAVING HISTORIC POINT-SCORING SEASON

The Patriots have scored 358 points through 10 games in 2012, averaging 35.8 points per game. New England is on pace to score 573 points this season, which would rank second in NFL history, trailing only New England's record 589 points in 2007.

ROB GRONKOWSKI BECOMES FIRST TIGHT END IN NFL HISTORY WITH THREE STRAIGHT 10-PLUS TOUCHDOWN SEASONS

Rob Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes against Indianapolis to push his season totals to 10 touchdowns. He is the first tight end in NFL history to have three straight 10-plus touchdown seasons (10 touchdowns in 2010, 18 in 2011, 10 in 2012). Gronkowski and Antonio Gates (13 in 2004 and 10 in 2005) are the only tight ends to have back-to- back 10-plus touchdown seasons.

GRONKOWSKI IS SECOND PATRIOTS PLAYER WITH THREE CONSECUTIVE 10-PLUS TDS

Gronkowski (10 in 2012, 18 in 2011 and 10 in 2011) joins Randy Moss (2007, 2008 and 2009) and Corey Dillon (2004, 2005, 2006) as the only Patriots with three straight 10-plus touchdown seasons and three 10-plus seasons overall.

CONSECUTIVE 10-PLUS TD SEASONS / PATRIOTS HISTORY

3 Rob Gronkowski - 2010, 2011, 2012

3 Randy Moss – 2007, 2008, 2009

3 Corey Dillon – 2004, 2005, 2006

2 BenJarvus Green-Ellis – 2010, 2011

2 Curtis Martin – 1995, 1996

MOST 10-PLUS TOUCHDOWN SEASONS / PATRIOTS HISTORY

3 Rob Gronkowski – 2001, 2011, 2012

3 Randy Moss – 2007, 2008, 2009

3 Corey Dillon – 2004, 2005, 2006

2 BenJarvus Green-Ellis – 2010, 2011

2 Curtis Martin – 1995, 1996

2 Stanley Morgan – 1979, 1986

ROB GRONKOWSKI HAS THIRD TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME OF 2012 AND 12th CAREER GAME WITH AT LEAST TWO RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS

Rob Gronkowski scored two touchdowns against Indianapolis. He scored on a 4-yard pass in the first quarter and a 24-yard pass in the third quarter for his 12th game of his career with two or more touchdown receptions in a game and his third time doing so in 2012. Last season, Gronkowski set an NFL record for a tight end with seven games with two touchdown receptions. The NFL record for most two-plus reception games in a season is eight by Randy Moss with the Patriots in 2007. Gronkowski's 2011 total is tied with Cris Carter (1995) and Jerry Rice (1987) for the second most games with two or more touchdowns in a single season.