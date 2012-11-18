Game Notes: Patriots vs. Colts

200-GAME SELLOUT STREAK
Today's game was the 200th consecutive home sellout for the Patriots, including all regular-season, playoff and preseason games dating back to the 1994 regular-season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 11, 1994. In the early 1990s, the Patriots seemed destined for relocation until Robert Kraft's purchase of the team rejuvenated local interest. In 1991, the season ticket base was just 17,635, barely enough to support the club. Now, the season tickets are capped and more than 50,000 fans are on a season ticket waiting list.
PATRIOTS WIN 200th REGULAR-SEASON GAME SINCE ROBERT KRAFT PURCHASED TEAM
Today's win over the Colts was the Patriots' 200th regular season victory since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. New England's regular-season record from 1994 to the present is now 200-98 (.671). That record is the best in the NFL over that span. In the franchise's first 34 seasons, it won a total of 221 regular season games, while in last the 18-plus seasons, it has now won 200 regular season games.
PATRIOTS TIE FRANCHISE RECORD FOR MOST POINTS IN A GAME
The Patriots scored 59 points against the Colts today, tying the franchise record for most points in a game. New England also scored 59 points in a 59-0 victory over Tennessee at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 18, 2009. The Patriots have now scored 50 or more points twice this season, with today's scoring output joining a 52-28 win over Buffalo on Sept. 30, 2012. It is the third time in team history that the Patriots have scored at least 50 points two times in a season. The patriots also scored 50 or more points two times in 1979 and 2007. The 59 points are the most by a team in 2012. Baltimore scored the second most with 55 points last week in a win vs. Oakland.
PATRIOTS START SEASON 7-3 OR BETTER FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT SEASON
The Patriots are 7-3 on the 2012 season following their win over Indianapolis. New England has now won at least seven of its first 10 games for the fourth straight season and is the only NFL team to have won seven of its first 10 games in every season from 2009-2012. Baltimore, Green Bay and Chicago have won at least seven of their first 10 games for the last three straight years, and Pittsburgh can join that club with a win over Baltimore tonight.
PATRIOTS STRONG IN SEASON'S SECOND HALF
The Patriots are now 2-0 in the second half of the 2012 regular season (games 9-16). Since the 2010 season, the Patriots are now a combined 18-0 in the second half of the regular season. In both 2010 and 2011, the Patriots were 8-0 in the second half of the regular season. The last time the Patriots lost a game in the second half of the regular season was in the 2009 regular-season finale, a 34-27 loss at Houston on Jan. 3, 2010. During their 18-game second half winning streak, the Patriots have forced opponents into 51 turnovers while only turning the ball over four times. During their 18-game second-half winning streak, the Patriots have more than doubled the point total of their opponents, scoring 686 points (38.1 points per game) and allowing just 338 points (18.8 points per game).
PATRIOTS HAVING HISTORIC POINT-SCORING SEASON
The Patriots have scored 358 points through 10 games in 2012, averaging 35.8 points per game. New England is on pace to score 573 points this season, which would rank second in NFL history, trailing only New England's record 589 points in 2007.
ROB GRONKOWSKI BECOMES FIRST TIGHT END IN NFL HISTORY WITH THREE STRAIGHT 10-PLUS TOUCHDOWN SEASONS
Rob Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes against Indianapolis to push his season totals to 10 touchdowns. He is the first tight end in NFL history to have three straight 10-plus touchdown seasons (10 touchdowns in 2010, 18 in 2011, 10 in 2012). Gronkowski and Antonio Gates (13 in 2004 and 10 in 2005) are the only tight ends to have back-to- back 10-plus touchdown seasons.
GRONKOWSKI IS SECOND PATRIOTS PLAYER WITH THREE CONSECUTIVE 10-PLUS TDS
Gronkowski (10 in 2012, 18 in 2011 and 10 in 2011) joins Randy Moss (2007, 2008 and 2009) and Corey Dillon (2004, 2005, 2006) as the only Patriots with three straight 10-plus touchdown seasons and three 10-plus seasons overall.
CONSECUTIVE 10-PLUS TD SEASONS / PATRIOTS HISTORY
3 Rob Gronkowski - 2010, 2011, 2012
3 Randy Moss – 2007, 2008, 2009
3 Corey Dillon – 2004, 2005, 2006
2 BenJarvus Green-Ellis – 2010, 2011
2 Curtis Martin – 1995, 1996
MOST 10-PLUS TOUCHDOWN SEASONS / PATRIOTS HISTORY
3 Rob Gronkowski – 2001, 2011, 2012
3 Randy Moss – 2007, 2008, 2009
3 Corey Dillon – 2004, 2005, 2006
2 BenJarvus Green-Ellis – 2010, 2011
2 Curtis Martin – 1995, 1996
2 Stanley Morgan – 1979, 1986
ROB GRONKOWSKI HAS THIRD TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME OF 2012 AND 12th CAREER GAME WITH AT LEAST TWO RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS
Rob Gronkowski scored two touchdowns against Indianapolis. He scored on a 4-yard pass in the first quarter and a 24-yard pass in the third quarter for his 12th game of his career with two or more touchdown receptions in a game and his third time doing so in 2012. Last season, Gronkowski set an NFL record for a tight end with seven games with two touchdown receptions. The NFL record for most two-plus reception games in a season is eight by Randy Moss with the Patriots in 2007. Gronkowski's 2011 total is tied with Cris Carter (1995) and Jerry Rice (1987) for the second most games with two or more touchdowns in a single season.
**
JULIAN EDELMAN SCORES HIS THIRD CAREER PUNT RETURN ON A 68 YARD RETURN**
Julian Edelman returned his third career punt for a touchdown with a 68-yard return in the second quarter. He joins Troy Brown and Irving Fryar as the only Patriots with three punts returned for a touchdown. Edelman had a Patriots record 94-yard return vs. Miami (1/2/11) and a 72-yarder vs. Kansas City (11/21/11).
Most Punt Return Touchdowns/Patriots Career
3 Julian Edelman
3 Troy Brown
3 Irving Fryar
2 Mike Haynes
EDELMAN HAS HIGHEST PUNT RETURN AVERAGE IN TEAM HISTORY
Julian Edelman has returned 68 punts for 886 yards during his Patriots' career and has the highest punt return average in team history with a 13.0-yard average. The NFL all-time leader (minimum of 75 returns) is 12.8 by George McAfee of the Chicago Bears (1940-41, 45-50) with 112 returns for 1,431 yards.
HIGHEST PUNT RETURN AVERAGE, PATRIOTS CAREER
*(20 Returns)
*Player Punt Rt Avg. Year
Julian Edelman 13.0 2009-12(68-886)
Mack Herron 12.0 1973-75 (74-888)
Carl Garrett 11.3 1969-72 (43-487)
Wes Welker 10.8 2007-12 (97-1,050)
EDELMAN BECOMES FIRST PATRIOT TO SCORE A RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN AND SCORE ON A RETURN IN THE SAME GAME SINCE 1985
Julian Edelman scored on a 68-yard punt return in the second quarter and also had a 2-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to become the first Patriots player to score on a return and have a touchdown reception in the same game since Irving Fryar scored on a 5-yard touchdown reception and a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 10, 1985. It has now happened three times in team history, all against the Indianapolis/Baltimore franchise. In addition to Fryar and Edelman, Stanley Morgan accomplished the feat at home against the Colts on Nov. 18, 1979 when the franchise was located in Baltimore.
EDLEMAN BREAKS FOR A 47-YARD RUN IN THE FOURTH QUARTER
Edelman had a 47-yard run in the fourth quarter. It was the longest run from scrimmage for the Patriots in 2012, topping Steven Ridley's 41-yard run against St. Louis in London on Oct. 28. It is the longest run since Troy Brown had a 35-yard run vs. Tampa Bay on Sept. 3, 2000. It is the longest run by a Patriots player since Sammy Morris had a 55-yard run on Dec. 27, 2009 vs. Jacksonville.
**
NEWLY ACQUIRED CB AQIB TALIB RRETURNS HIS FIRST INTERCEPTION FOR A SCORE**
CB Alibi Talia made his first start as a member of the Patriots and returned a second quarter pick 59 yards for a touchdown. It his fourth interception returned for a touchdown of his career. He had two returned for touchdown last season with Tampa Bay. It is the first interception that was returned for a score for New England since Sterling Moore returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown vs. Buffalo on Jan. 1, 2012. It was the first of two defensive scores for the Patriots on the day, joining Alfonzo Den nard's 87-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter.
THE PATRIOTS SCORE BY OFFENSE, DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS FOR SECOND TIME IN TEAM HISTORY
The Patriots scored on offense, defense (with Talib and Dennard interception returns) and special teams (68-yard punt return by Edelman). It is the first time the Patriots have scored in all three phases of the game since they did it at Miami on Oct. 4, 2010. The Patriots became the first team in NFL history to score a touchdown five different ways in the same game at Miami (10/04/10). In that game at Miami, the Patriots scored a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, had a kickoff returned for a touchdown, blocked a field goal that was returned for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown.
WILSON HAS TEAM-LEADING FOURTH INT
Rookie safety Tavon Wilson intercepted Andrew Luck in the fourth quarter, recording his team-leading fourth interception of the season. The Patriots' team record for most interceptions by a rookie is eight, by Mike Haynes in 1976.
GRONKOWSKI HAS NINTH CAREER 100-YARD GAME
Gronkowski registered his third 100-yard game of the season and his ninth career 100-yard game after finishing the game with 137 yards on seven receptions. Gronkowski is now tied with Ben Coates (9) for the most 100-yard games by a Patriots tight end. In 2011, Gronkowski tied a team mark for a tight end with five 100-yard games. Ben Coates had five 100-yard games in 1994.
Most 100-yard Games by a Patriots Tight End
Player, 100-Yard Games
Rob Gronkowski 9
Ben Coates 9
ROOKIE ALFONZO DENNARD RETURNS A PICK 87 YARDS FOR A TOUCHDOWN
Rookie Alfonzo Dennard returned a fourth quarter interception 87 yards for a touchdown. It is tied for the sixth longest interception return in Patriots history.
PATRIOTS RETURN TWO INTERCEPTIONS FOR TOUCHDOWNS FOR NINTH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY AND FIRST TIME SINCE 2001 SEASON-FINALE
Dennard returned a fourth quarter interception 87 yards for a touchdown, and Talib scored on a 59-yard return in the second quarter. It is the ninth time in team history that the team has returned two interceptions for a touchdown in the same game and the first time since Jan. 6, 2002 at Carolina when Otis Smith scored on a 76-yard return and Ty Law scored on a 46-yard return.
PATRIOTS SCORE ON THE GROUND
The Patriots had a pair of rushing touchdowns against Indianapolis and have now scored 16 times on the ground this season. New England is on pace to total 26 rushing touchdowns this year, which would be the second-highest such total in team history. The last time the Patriots had 25 or more rushing touchdowns in a season was 1978, when they scored a franchise-record 30 times on the ground. The NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a season is 36, by Green Bay in 1962.
NFL RECORD FOR MOST TOUCHDOWNS, RUSHING, SEASON
36 Green Bay, 1962
33 Pittsburgh, 1976
32 Kansas City, 2003
32 San Diego, 2006
PATRIOTS RECORD FOR MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON
30 1978
24 1976
23 1981
21 2008, 1974
20 2006
GRONKOWSKI ON PACE FOR BACK-TO-BACK 1,000-YARD SEASON
Gronkowski has 748 receiving yards through the first ten games of 2012 and is on pace to finish the season with 1,197 receiving yards for his second consecutive 1,000 yard season. If he accomplishes the feat, he will be the sixth NFL tight end with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.
NFL TIGHT ENDS WITH BACK-TO-BACK 1,000 YARD SEASONS
Player, 1,000-yard seasons
Jason Witten, 2009-2010
Tony Gonzalez, 2007-2008
Shannon Sharpe, 1996-1997
Todd Christensen, 1983-1984
Kellen Winslow, 1980-1981
MAYO ON PACE FOR 200 TACKLES
After 10 games in 2012, Mayo leads the team with 125 tackles and is on pace to finish the season with 200 total tackles and become the third New England player to reach 200 tackles in a single season. Mayo has registered at least 10 tackles in eight out of the first ten games, including a season-high of 20 vs. the New York Jets (10/28/12). He had a career-best with nine games in 2010 with 10 or more tackles.
Patriots Single Season Tackle Leaders All-Time
Year, Player, Tackles
1983, LB Clayton Weishuhn, 229
1984, LB Steve Nelson, 207
2010, LB Jerod Mayo, 193
1980, LB Steve Nelson, 186
BRADY ON PACE FOR FIFTH SEASON WITH 4,000 OR MORE YARDS PASSING
Tom Brady now has a total of 2,976 yards through 10 games in 2012 and is on pace to total 4,762 passing yards this year. If Brady tops 4,000 passing yards this season it will be his fifth career season with more than 4,000 yards, joining Dan Marino (6), Drew Brees (6), Brett Favre (6) and Peyton Manning (11) as the only players to have at least five seasons with 4,000 passing yards. Brady reached 4,000 yards passing for the fourth time in his career in 2011. Brady had 4,110 yards in 2005, 4,806 in 2007, 4,398 in 2009 and 5,235 in 2011.
All-time 4,000-yard passing seasons
11 Peyton Manning
6 Dan Marino
6 Drew Brees
6 Brett Favre
4 Tom Brady
4 Warren Moon
4 Philip Rivers
**
BRADY ON PACE FOR 30 TOUCHDOWNS….AGAIN**
Tom Brady has 21 touchdown passes and just three interceptions this season and is on pace for 34 touchdowns and five interceptions. If he reaches 30 touchdowns in 2012 it will be his third straight season with 30 touchdowns after finishing with 39 in 2011 and 36 in 2010. It will be his fourth season overall with 30 touchdowns (50 in 2007, 36 in 2010 and 39 in 2011). He can become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to have 30 or more touchdown passes in at least four seasons and the third quarterback in NFL history with three or more straight seasons with 30 or more touchdowns.
MOST SEASONS WITH 30-PLUS TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Brett Favre 9
Peyton Manning 6
Dan Marino 4
Drew Brees 4
Tom Brady 3
Kurt Warner 3
THREE OR MORE STRAIGHT 30 TOUCHDOWN SEASONS
Brett Favre 5 (1994-98)
Drew Brees 4 (2008-present)
Dan Marino 3 (1984-86)
Tom Brady 2 (2011-2012)
BRADY NOW HAS 161 STRAIGHT PASS ATTEMPTS WITHOUT AN INTERCEPTION
Tom Brady has now thrown 161 straight passes without an interception and has totaled just three interceptions through 10 games this season. The last time Brady threw an interception was more than a month ago – in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' game at Seattle on Oct. 14.
STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI ON HIGH POINT IN 2012
Stephen Gostkowski has scored 104 points this season and entered this week's games second in the NFL in 2012 with 93 total points. Gostkowski is on pace to finish with 166 points, which would tie the NFL record for most points in a season. The Patriots record for most points in a season is 155 by Gino Cappelletti in 1964.
Most Kicking Points in NFL History
166 David Akers (San Francisco) in 2011
164 Gary Anderson (Minnesota) in 1998
163 Jeff Wilkins (St. Louis) in 2003
GRONKOWSKI NOW HAS 38 CAREER TOUCHDOWNS (37 RECEIVING AND 1 RUSHING)
Since he entered the NFL in 2010, Gronkowski has 37 career touchdown receptions and 38 total touchdowns. The NFL record for most overall touchdowns in a player's first three NFL seasons is 47 by Barry Sanders and the record for most touchdown receptions in a player's first three NFL seasons is 43 by Randy Moss.
PATRIOTS OFFENSE ON PACE TO SET THE NFL RECORD FOR MOST FIRST DOWNS IN A SEASON
The Patriots have 284 first downs through ten games this season, giving them an average of 28 per game and a pace to finish the year with 454, which would smash the NFL record of 416 total first downs by New Orleans in 2011. The Patriots' 399 first downs in 2011 are second all-time in NFL history.
NFL RECORD FOR MOST FIRST DOWNS IN A SEASON
416 New Orleans in 2011
399 New England in 2011
398 Kansas City in 2004
PATRIOTS ON PACE TO BREAK FRANCHISE RECORD FOR MOST NET YARDS
The Patriots have 4,319 net yards through the first ten games in 2012 and are on pace to finish with 6,910 yards, a total which would rank fourth in NFL history and set a new franchise record. The Patriots finished the 2011 season with 6,848 total net yards, setting a new franchise record for most total net yards in a season. That total is fourth all-time in NFL history.
MOST TOTAL NET YARDS/SEASON PATRIOTS
6,848 in 2011
6,580 in 2007
6,357 in 2009
MOST TOTAL NET YARDS/ NFL
7,474 New Orleans in 2011
7,075 St. Louis in 2000
6,936 Miami in 1984
6,848 Patriots in 2011
**
WELKER EXTENDS STREAK TO 104 CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE RECEPTION**
Wes Welker extended his streak to 104 straight regular season games with at least one reception, including his time with the Miami Dolphins. He has a streak of 87 straight regular-season games with at least one reception as a member of the Patriots to extend his franchise record. Welker has caught at least one pass in each of his 94 games with the Patriots, including seven postseason games. The last time that Welker did not catch a pass in a game was December 24, 2005 when he was with Miami. He is one of 39 NFL players to have a streak of at least 100 games with one reception.
LONGEST CURRENT STREAKS / CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH A RECEPTION
*188 Tony Gonzalez
*126 Larry Fitzgerald
106 Reggie Wayne
104 Wes Welker
*102 Anquan Boldin
*95 Andre Johnson
*-Not including this week's games
DL ROB NINKOVICH RECORDS HIS SIXTH SACK OF THE SEASON
DL Rob Ninkovich registered a third quarter sack of Andrew Luck for his sixth sack of the season and now has at least a half-sack in four straight games and six of his last seven games. On his sack, Ninkovich forced Luck to fumble, marking Ninkovich's third strip-sack of the season which has resulted in a turnover. Ninkovich had a career-high with 6.5 sacks in 2011. It was the Patriots' sixth strip sack of the year.
WELKER RECEPTION PACE
Wes Welker has 73 receptions through 10 games this season and is on pace to total 117 catches in 2012. If Wes Welker reaches 100 receptions in 2012, he will become the first player in NFL history with five 100-catch seasons. Welker's four seasons with 100 or more receptions ties Marvin Harrison and Jerry Rice for the NFL record.
MOST 100-RECEPTIONS SEASON IN NFL HISTORY
Player, 100-reception seasons
Wes Welker 4
Marvin Harrison 4
Jerry Rice 4
Brandon Marshall 3
Herman Moore 3
Andre Johnson 3
Reggie Wayne 3
GRONKOWSKI ON PACE FOR ANOTHER SOLID SEASON
Rob Gronkowski has 53 catches for 748 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2012. If Gronkowski keeps up his current 2012 pace, he would finish with 85 catches for 1,197 yards and 16 touchdowns.
RIDLEY HAS SEVENTH RUSHING TOUCHDOWN; ON PACE TO FINISH WITH 11
Ridley scored his sixth touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. He is on pace to finish with 11 touchdowns this season. It would be 13th time in Patriots history that a running back finished a season with 10 or more touchdowns rushing.
RIDLEY STARTS STRONG
Stevan Ridley has a total of 842 rushing yards through 10 games this season. Ridley is on pace to total 1,347 rushing yards, which would give him the 15th 1,000-yard rushing season in Patriots history and make him the 12th Patriots' player to reach 1,000 yards rushing. Ridley is on pace to become the fourth Patriots player with at least 1,400 yards rushing in a season
MOST YARDS RUSHING/SINGLE SEASON
Player, Season, Yds
Corey Dillon, 2004, 1,635
Curtis Martin, 1995, 1,487
Jim Nance, 1966, 1,458
Craig James, 1985, 1,227
CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE TOUCHDOWN PASS CONTINUES FOR BRADY
Tom Brady has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 42 straight regular season games following a 4-yard touchdown pass to TE Rob Gronkowski in the first quarter. It is the third longest streak, behind Drew Brees at 53 (current) and Johnny Unitas (47) (1956-60). Brady's current streak started when he threw a touchdown pass in all 16 games in 2010 and 2011 and now the first nine games of 2012. The old team record was 19 games, also set by Brady.
PATRIOTS GO OVER 30 POINTS FOR SEVENTH TIME IN 2012; PATRIOTS TIED NFL RECORD FOR MOST 30-POINT GAMES IN A SINGLE SEASON IN 2011
The New England Patriots scored 59 points in the win vs. Indianapolis for their seventh game in 2012 with 30 or more points. The Patriots scored 30 points 12 times in 2011 to tie the NFL record for most 30-point games in a single season. The 2007 Patriots and the 1999 St. Louis Rams also had 12 30 point games. The NFL record for most consecutive 30-point games in a single season is eight by the 2007 and 2010 Patriots and the 2000 St. Louis Rams.
BRADY HAS HIS 51st 300-YARD GAME TO TIE DAN FOUTS FOR SIXTH MOST 300 YARD GAMES
Tom Brady had his 51st career 300-yard game after finishing with 331 yards vs. Indianapolis to move into a tie with Dan Fouts for the most 300-yard games in NFL history.
MOST 300-YARD PASSING GAMES IN NFL HISTORY
Peyton Manning 69
Dan Marino 63
Brett Favre 62
Drew Brees 62
Kurt Warner 52
Tom Brady 51
Dan Fouts 51
Warren Moon 49
Joe Montana 39
BRADY HAS SIXTH 300-YARD GAME OF THE SEASON
Brady had his sixth 300-yard game of the 2012 season with 331 yards against Indianapolis. In 2011, Brady had a personal best 11 300 yard games. The NFL record for most 300-yard games in a season is 13 by Drew Brees (2011).
MOST 300-YARD PASSING GAMES IN A SEASON
13 Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2011
11 Tom Brady, Patriots, 2011
10 Rich Gannon, Oakland, 2002
10 Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2008
9 Dan Marino, Miami, 1984
9 Warren Moon, Houston, 1990
9 Kurt Warner, St. Louis, 1999
9 Kurt Warner, St. Louis, 2001
9 Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, 2009
9 Matt Schaub, Houston, 2009
MOST GAMES WITH THREE TOUCHDOWNS AND NO INTERCEPTIONS
Tom Brady had his third game of 2012 with at least three touchdowns and no interceptions. His other games were at Buffalo (9/30) and at St. Louis (10/28).
Player Most Games with 3 TD Passes and 0 Interceptions
Peyton Manning 37
Brett Favre 36
Tom Brady 34
Drew Brees 25
Dan Marino 18
Fran Tarkenton 18