Game Notes: Patriots vs. Jets

BRADY COMPLETES TWO 30-YARD PASSES TO ROOKIE WIDE RECEIVERS**

Tom Brady had two passes to rookie wide receivers for more than 30 yards. Brady had a 39-yard touchdown to rookie WR Aaron Dobson in the first quarter and then hit a 38-yarder to WR Kenbrell Thompkins in the second quarter to set up a field goal.

PATRIOTS FORCE A TURNOVER FOR THE 29th STRAIGHT GAME

The Patriots have now forced a turnover in 29 straight games dating back to 2011, and including all 16 regular season games of 2012 and now the first two games of 2013 after CB Aqib Talib forced a fumble that was recovered by DB Devin McCourty in the first quarter. The NFL record for most consecutive games with a turnover since the merger in 1970 is 71 by Philadelphia from 1985-1990. The last time the Patriots did not register at least one turnover was on Oct. 9, 2011 vs. the New York Jets.

DENNARD HAS FOURTH CAREER INTERCEPTION

Second-year cornerback Alfonzo Dennard intercepted New York's Geno Smith at the Patriots' 31-yard line in the fourth quarter with New England holding a 13-10 lead. The interception was Dennard's first of the 2013 season and the fourth of his career. As a rookie in 2012, Dennard had three interceptions, including one returned 87 yards for a touchdown against Indianapolis on November 18, 2012.

PATRIOTS OFF TO A 2-0 START

The Patriots are off to a 2-0 start for the 12th time in team history and the seventh time under head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick has led the Patriots to a 2-0 start in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011 and now 2013. The Patriots also started 2-0 in 1964, 1974, 1986,1997 and 1999.

BELICHICK CLOSING IN ON FIFTH ON ALL-TIME COACHING WINS LIST

Bill Belichick won his 207th career game, bringing him within two wins of Chuck Noll for fifth place on the NFL's all-time wins list.

CHANDLER JONES HAS SECOND TWO-SACK GAME OF HIS CAREER

DE Chandler Jones tied his career high with his second two sack game of his career. He had his first two-sack game at Seattle on Oct. 14, 2012. Jones sacked Jets QB Geno Smith twice in the second quarter. First, he dropped Smith for an 11-yard loss on third-and-5 in the second quarter, forcing a Jets punt on the next play. On the Jets' next drive in the second quarter, Jones sacked Smith again, this time for a 5-yard loss.

PATRIOTS IMPROVE TO 11-1 IN HOME OPENERS AT GILLETTE STADIUM

With tonight's win, the Patriots are now 11-1 all-time in home openers at Gillette Stadium. New England is now 30-24 overall in home openers.

BRADY MOVES PAST DREW BLEDSOE INTO SEVENTH PLACE ON THE NFL COMPLETION LIST

Brady (3,846 completions) moved past Drew Bledsoe (3,839) into seventh place on the NFL's all-time completion list. Brady entered the game needing 13 completions and reached the milestone in the third quarter on a 10-yard pass to WR Julian Edelman Warren Moon is in sixth place with 3,988 career pass career completions.

EDELMAN HAS THE HIGHEST PUNT RETURN AVERAGE IN NFL HISTORY

Edelman returned six punts for 72 yards against New York and now has returned 81 punts for 1,047 yards during his Patriots' career and has the highest punt return average in NFL history with a 12.9-yard average.