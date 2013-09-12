Game Notes: Patriots vs. Jets

**
BRADY EXTENDS HIS STREAK TO 50 GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE TOUCHDOWN;** JOINS DREW BREES AS THE ONLY PLAYERS WITH STREAK OF AT LEAST 50 TDS
Tom Brady extended his streak to 50 straight games with at least one touchdown in the first quarter with his 39-yard touchdown pass to WR Aaron Dobson. It is the second longest touchdown streak in NFL history, behind Drew Brees (54) and the longest active streak. Brady and Brees are the only NFL players with streak of 50 or more consecutive games with at least one touchdown.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE COMES UP BIG
The Patriots defense held the Jets to 10 points and forced four turnovers, including three fourth-quarter interceptions. Holding a slim 13-10 lead, the Patriots defense ended three of the Jets' final four drives with interceptions, including two by Aqib Talib and one by Alfonzo Dennard. New England added four sacks, including two from Chandler Jones.
TALIB FORCES THREE TURNOVERS
Cornerback Aqib Talib forced three Jets turnovers, including a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions to help seal the 13-10 win. In the first quarter, Talib forced a fumble quarter when he stripped Stephen Hill of the ball to give the Patriots a first down at the 11-yard line to set up a field goal. In the fourth quarter, with the Jets at the Patriots' 27-yard line looking to tie the game or take the lead, Talib grabbed a Geno Smith pass that was tipped by Kyle Arrington to halt a Jets scoring threat. Then, with 48 seconds left in the game, Talib intercepted another Smith pass at the Jets' 46-yard line to give the Patriots possession and allow New England to run out the clock and seal the 13-10 win.
2013 SECOND ROUND PICK AARON DOBSON SCORES ON FIRST NFL PLAY
2013 second round draft pick WR Aaron Dobson scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the first quarter on the first play of his NFL career. Dobson was inactive for the season opener at Buffalo.
JULIAN EDELMAN SETS CAREER HIGH WITH 13 RECEPTIONS
Julian Edelman had 13 receptions for 78 yards, setting a new career high for most catches in a game. Edelman's previous career high was 10 receptions for 103 yards on Jan. 3, 2010 in the 2009 regular season finale at Houston. The Patriots have now had a player with at least 10 catches in each of their games this season.
**
BRADY COMPLETES TWO 30-YARD PASSES TO ROOKIE WIDE RECEIVERS**
Tom Brady had two passes to rookie wide receivers for more than 30 yards. Brady had a 39-yard touchdown to rookie WR Aaron Dobson in the first quarter and then hit a 38-yarder to WR Kenbrell Thompkins in the second quarter to set up a field goal.
PATRIOTS FORCE A TURNOVER FOR THE 29th STRAIGHT GAME
The Patriots have now forced a turnover in 29 straight games dating back to 2011, and including all 16 regular season games of 2012 and now the first two games of 2013 after CB Aqib Talib forced a fumble that was recovered by DB Devin McCourty in the first quarter. The NFL record for most consecutive games with a turnover since the merger in 1970 is 71 by Philadelphia from 1985-1990. The last time the Patriots did not register at least one turnover was on Oct. 9, 2011 vs. the New York Jets.
DENNARD HAS FOURTH CAREER INTERCEPTION
Second-year cornerback Alfonzo Dennard intercepted New York's Geno Smith at the Patriots' 31-yard line in the fourth quarter with New England holding a 13-10 lead. The interception was Dennard's first of the 2013 season and the fourth of his career. As a rookie in 2012, Dennard had three interceptions, including one returned 87 yards for a touchdown against Indianapolis on November 18, 2012.
PATRIOTS OFF TO A 2-0 START
The Patriots are off to a 2-0 start for the 12th time in team history and the seventh time under head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick has led the Patriots to a 2-0 start in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011 and now 2013. The Patriots also started 2-0 in 1964, 1974, 1986,1997 and 1999.
BELICHICK CLOSING IN ON FIFTH ON ALL-TIME COACHING WINS LIST
Bill Belichick won his 207th career game, bringing him within two wins of Chuck Noll for fifth place on the NFL's all-time wins list.
CHANDLER JONES HAS SECOND TWO-SACK GAME OF HIS CAREER
DE Chandler Jones tied his career high with his second two sack game of his career. He had his first two-sack game at Seattle on Oct. 14, 2012. Jones sacked Jets QB Geno Smith twice in the second quarter. First, he dropped Smith for an 11-yard loss on third-and-5 in the second quarter, forcing a Jets punt on the next play. On the Jets' next drive in the second quarter, Jones sacked Smith again, this time for a 5-yard loss.
PATRIOTS IMPROVE TO 11-1 IN HOME OPENERS AT GILLETTE STADIUM
With tonight's win, the Patriots are now 11-1 all-time in home openers at Gillette Stadium. New England is now 30-24 overall in home openers.
BRADY MOVES PAST DREW BLEDSOE INTO SEVENTH PLACE ON THE NFL COMPLETION LIST
Brady (3,846 completions) moved past Drew Bledsoe (3,839) into seventh place on the NFL's all-time completion list. Brady entered the game needing 13 completions and reached the milestone in the third quarter on a 10-yard pass to WR Julian Edelman Warren Moon is in sixth place with 3,988 career pass career completions.
EDELMAN HAS THE HIGHEST PUNT RETURN AVERAGE IN NFL HISTORY
Edelman returned six punts for 72 yards against New York and now has returned 81 punts for 1,047 yards during his Patriots' career and has the highest punt return average in NFL history with a 12.9-yard average.
**
PATRIOTS EXTEND STREAK TO 12 STRAIGHT OVER AFC EAST**
The Patriots extended their streak to 12 straight wins over AFC East opponents. After losing at Buffalo, 34-31 in 2011, the Patriots won their remaining four AFC East games that year and then finished a perfect 6-0 against AFC opponents in 2012. The Patriots first two wins of the 2013 season were against AFC East opponents. The Patriots previous longest winning streak against AFC opponents was 9 games, starting on Sept. 21, 2003 with a 23-16 win vs. NY Jets and ending on Dec. 20, 2004 with a 29-28 loss at Miami.
PATRIOTS ARE NFL'S BEST AT HOME
Since their state-of-the-art facility opened at the beginning of the 2002 season, the Patriots own the NFL's best record at home overall. The Patriots own an overall record of 74-15 (.831) at Gillette Stadium in regular season games and an 84-18 (.824) record including playoffs.
PATRIOTS ARE SHARP AT GILLETTE
The Patriots own an overall record of 74-15 (.831) at Gillette Stadium in regular season games.
RB LEON WASHINGTON AND TE MATTHEW MULLIGAN MAKE PATRIOTS DEBUTS; 2013 2nd-ROUND PICK WR AARON DOBSON AND 3rd-ROUND PICK DB DURON HARMON MAKE NFL DEBUTS
Leon Washington and Matthew Mulligan made their Patriots debuts tonight, while 2013 draft picks WR Aaron Dobson and DB Duron Harmon made their NFL debuts. Washington, Dobson and Huron were inactive in the season opener. Mulligan was re-signed by the team earlier this week.
QUICK HITS
- Michael Buchanan had his first career sack, a 6-yarder of Jets QB Geno Smith on third-and-15 in the second quarter to force a Jets punt on the next play.
- Tommy Kelly sacked Jets QB Geno Smith for a 3-yard loss in the third quarter.
- Dont'a Hightower pushed New York's Tommy Bohanon out of bounds for a 3-yard loss on a third-quarter pass play, setting up a third-and-11 that the Jets did not convert. At the time, the Patriots were clinging to a 13-10 lead and the Jets had the ball looking to tie the score or take the lead.
- Devin McCourty reached in and broke up a Geno Smith pass intended for Ryan Spadola on first-and-10 early in the fourth quarter. At the time, the Patriots held a 13-10 lead and the Jets had the ball looking to tie the score or take the lead.
- Kyle Arrington tipped a Geno Smith pass in the fourth quarter intended for Clyde Gates that was intercepted by Aqib Talib. The turnover came with the Jets driving inside the Patriots' 30-yard line and New England holding a 13-10 fourth-quarter lead.
- Rob Ninkovich tackled Jets QB Geno Smith for a 1-yard loss on a first-quarter rushing play.
- Kyle Arrington broke up a deep Geno Smith pass intended for WR Clyde Gates in the second quarter.