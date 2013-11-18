Game Notes: Patriots vs. Panthers

BRADY TIES STEVE YOUNG FOR THIRD-MOST TD PASSES ON MONDAY NIGHT**

Brady threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to TE Rob Gronkowski. It is his 42nd touchdown pass on Monday Night Football, tying him for third all-time with Steve Young for most touchdown passes on Monday Night Football.

PATRIOTS END TURNOVER STREAK AT 36

The Patriots ended a streak of 36 straight games with at least one turnover, dating back to 2011. It was the longest active streak in the NFL. The NFL record for most consecutive games with a turnover since the merger in 1970 is 71 by Philadelphia from 1985-1990. Before tonight, the last time the Patriots did not register at least one turnover was on Oct. 9, 2011 vs. the New York Jets.

STEVAN RIDLEY SCORES A TOUCHDOWN IN HIS FIFTH STRAIGHT GAME

RB Stevan Ridley scored a touchdown in his fifth straight game with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. In 2012, Ridley had a streak of six straight games with at least one rushing touchdown, which is tied for the second longest streak in team history. Ridley now has seven touchdown runs in 2013.

GRONKOWSKI AND TOM BRADY CONNECT ON THEIR 40TH TOUCHDWOWN; GRONKOWSKI BECOMES BRADY'S TOP TOUCHDOWN TARGET

Gronkowski caught his 40th touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the third quarter on a 9-yard pass, moving him past Randy Moss for the most touchdown receptions received from Tom Brady. His 40 career touchdowns with the Patriots are tied for the fifth most in team history

GRONKOWSKI BECOMES THE FASTEST TIGHT END TO REACH 40 TOUCHDOWNS

Gronkowski caught his 40th career touchdown in his 47th NFL game to become the fastest tight end to reach 40 career touchdown receptions.

ROB NINKOVICH REGISTERS SECOND CARER TWO SACK GAME

Rob Ninkovich was credited with two sacks. It was his second career two sack game. He also had two sacks on Jan. 2, 2011 vs. Miami.

JONES HAS 15.5 SACKS IN HIS FIRST TWO NFL SEASONS

Chandler Jones had a 5-yard sack in the third quarter and now has 9.5 in 2013. He had 6.0 sacks as a rookie in 2012 and is tied with Willie McGinest for the third most sacks in the first two seasons of his career with 15.5. He needs a half a sack to become the 15th Patriots player to register 10 or more sacks in one season.

THIRD-ROUND PICK DURON HARMON MAKES FIRST NFL START

Third-round draft pick DB Duron Harmon started at safety in place of the injured Steve Gregory. He joins LB Jamie Collins (second round), WR Aaron Dobson (second round), CB Logan Ryan (third round) and WR Josh Boyce (fourth round) as the fifth member of the seven-man draft class to earn a starting assignment.

STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI EXTENDS FIELD GOAL STREAK TO 19

Stephen Gostkowski extended his streak to 19 straight field goals with his 42-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The streak is the longest single-season consecutive field goal streak of Gostkowski's career. The streak is the second longest such streak in a single season in team history. The longest single-season streak in team history belongs to Vinatieri, who booted 23 straight field goals in the 2004 season.

GOSTKOWSKI SCORES IN HIS 101st STRAIGHT GAME TO TIE THE TEAM MARK

K Stephen Gostkowski has now scored at least one point in 101 games. He is tied with Adam Vinatiere and John Smith for the all-time lead with 101 consecutive games scoring.

STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI HAS TEN 40 FIELD GOALS IN 2013; IS 24-OF-25 OVERALL (NEED TO UPDATE)

Stephen Gostkowski has ten field goals of 40 or more yards in 2013. Gostkowski needs two more field goals of 40 or more yards this season to set the Patriots' single-season record for most 40-yard field goals in a single season. Adam Vinatieri had 11 field goals of 40 or more yards in 2004 and 1998 and Gostkowski had 11 such field goals in 2012. Gostkowski is 21-for-22 overall on field goals in 2013.