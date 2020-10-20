Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

The 49ers defense has been absolutely gutted by injuries and nowhere has that been more evident than the front line. Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas are both out of the year while Dee Ford is on IR dealing with a neck injury. While Bosa and Ford are known more for their pass rush abilities, losing three of four defensive linemen has to cause problems stopping the run. The Rams Darrell Henderson enjoyed a solid night against that depleted front, and the Patriots are looking to bounce back from a subpar ground effort against the Broncos. The patchwork offensive line certainly had a role in the lack of production against Denver, but David Andrews is eligible to return off IR, which could put Joe Thuney back at left guard and Isaiah Wynn at left tackle. Shaq Mason remains on the COVID-reserve list so his availability remains in question. Same can be said of Jermaine Eluemunor, who missed most of the Broncos loss with an ankle injury. Assuming some of the pieces return, things should improve with Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead taking the bulk of the carries. Look for Cam Newton to perhaps call his own number more often given the struggles, and against this MASH unit things should improve.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: 49ers

The Niners secondary also is dealing with health issues, but two things impacting the matchup go in the visitors' favor. First, San Francisco is getting some healthy bodies back. Emmanuel Moseley provided a huge boost when he returned last week against the Rams after missing two games with a concussion. Oft-injured veteran Jason Verrett is also healthy and was sharp against Los Angeles, giving the Niners much better options at corner. The safeties are Jarquarski Tartt and Jimmie Ward, a solid tandem known for its physicality. Meanwhile the Patriots passing game is a mess. Julian Edelman looks like a shell of his former self, often going long stretches without any action. N'Keal Harry was shut out against the Broncos, leaving Newton with very few options beyond the running backs. Damiere Byrd led the wideouts with just three catches, but no one appeared capable of consistently getting open and making plays against a very average Broncos secondary. If the Niners are reasonably healthy in the secondary they should be able to corral this limited group of pass catchers, particularly if Newton continues to show the inconsistency he's displayed over the last two games he's played. At this point the Patriots offense needs to prove it can move the ball through the air before much faith can be displayed.

When the 49ers run - Edge: 49ers

Few teams run the ball with as much diversity as the 49ers. Raheem Mostert leads the way, although he's dealing with a high ankle sprain that knocked him out of most of the second half against the Rams and will likely keep him off the field this week as well. Even without him the Niners were able to milk the clock effectively in the fourth quarter with the tandem of Jerick McKinnon and rookie JaMychal Hasty as well as a number of jet sweeps/touch passes involving Deebo Samuel. Kyle Shanahan loves to rely on the run in order to open up passing lanes and he will stick with the ground game in Foxborough, especially going against a Patriots front that struggles in that department. Phillip Lindsay topped the 100-yard mark for Denver in his first game in a month coming off a toe injury. The Patriots front seven is dealing with some absences as well with Byron Cowart on the COVID-reserve list, leaving Lawrence Guy and some practice squad call-ups as the lone big bodies inside. That's not a good sign entering a week in which the run defense will be paramount to the team's success. Bill Belichick made some subtle changes in the lineup last week, moving edge players like Shilique Calhoun and Chase Winovich inside at times but the results weren't strong. Ja'Whaun Bentley enjoyed a solid game in the middle, but he'll need more help against the San Francisco's physical offensive line and ground game.

When the 49ers pass - Edge: Patriots

Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a significant injury of his own, a high ankle sprain that cost him two games and left him well under 100 percent in two others. He was efficient in the win over the Rams, but the stats are much better than his actual performance. Much of the damage was done on screens and touch passes to Samuel, most of which amounted to little more than extended running plays. He did his job well, but he still looks affected by the ankle and rarely pushed the ball downfield, which is where teams have had the most success going against the Patriots talented secondary. He will likely need to do more against the Patriots, who catch a break with Mostert's injury. The Niners have some talent at wideout with Samuel, Kendrick Bourne and rookie Brandon Aiyuk, but the best pass catcher by far is tight end George Kittle. Kittle is one of the game's best and will be a huge test for the secondary. Early in the season Joejuan Williams was taking those assignments but lately it's been combinations of J.C. Jackson and Kyle Dugger in that role. Belichick will likely use a lot of personnel (and double teams) to deal with Kittle, who is by far Garoppolo's favorite target. If the run defense can force some obvious passing situations, the secondary should be able to create some problems for Garoppolo. If not, it could be a long afternoon.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots