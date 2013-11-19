Game Preview: Patriots host Broncos in primetime matchup

PATRIOTS (7-3) vs. BRONCOS (9-1)

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013 at 8:30 p.m. ET

* Gillette Stadium (68,756)*

The New England Patriots will play a primetime nationally-televised game for the second consecutive week when they host the Denver Broncos. Last week, the Patriots traveled to Carolina for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Panthers and dropped to 7-3 on the season after a 24-20 loss.

This week's game will mark the third straight season that the Patriots will play back-to-back primetimes games. In 2011, the Patriots beat the New York Jets 37- 16 on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 13 followed by a 34-3 win vs. Kansas City on Monday Night Football. Last season, the Patriots beat Houston, 42-14 on Dec. 10 on Monday Night Football and then lost to San Francisco on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 16. It will be the ninth time under Bill Belichick that the Patriots will play back-to-back Sunday Night football or Monday Night Football games.

Since Belichick took over as head coach in 2000, the Patriots have compiled a regular-season winning record against 30 of their 31 NFL opponents. As of 2013, the Denver Broncos remain the only team since 2000 that does not trail New England in their regular-season series. The Broncos have compiled a 5-5 record in 10 regular-season games against the Patriots in that span.

A victory over Denver this week would guarantee the Patriots a record of .500 or better for the 13 consecutive year. The Patriots are the only team in the NFL to finish with a record of .500 or better in each of the last 12 years (2001-12). Each of the other 31 NFL teams had at least one losing season between 2001 and 2012.

Since the 2010 season, the Patriots are now a combined 24-2 in the second half of the regular season. Since Bill Belichick became Patriots head coach in 2000, New England is 84-22 in the second half of the season.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by NBC and can be seen in Boston on WHDH-TV Channel 7. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Cris Collinsworth providing color. Michele Tafoya will serve as the sideline reporter.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Westwood One Sports. Kevin Kugler and James Lofton will call the game. Hub Arkush will report from the sidelines.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 37 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.