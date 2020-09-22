Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

After an extremely impressive opener for the Patriots offensive line and running game, things took a significant step back in Week 2 in Seattle. Other than some occasional Cam Newton scrambles, the Seahawks contained the Patriots on the ground. That included Newton on a pair of designed runs late in the game, one a two-point conversion and the other on the deciding final snap from the 1. The good news is Las Vegas (still getting used to that) doesn't figure to be as formidable up front. The Raiders defense has struggled in the early going, although most teams struggle to contain Carolina's Christian McCaffrey, as was the case in the opener. Vegas is allowing 4.9 yards per rush, and although it's early that was the case in 2019 as well. Sony Michel has yet to find much success in his two games and has been held to 3.3 yards per carry as the lead back. Rex Burkhead, who has basically split the load with Michel, has been even less effective with a 2.6-yard average. But Newton's production has to be factored into the equation. He leads the team in attempts (26), yards (122) and touchdowns (4) while basically carrying the offense. The Raiders front of Maliek Collins and Johnathan Hankins inside of Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby will have its hands full with the physical and mobile Patriots offensive line. Linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski, Nicholas Morrow and Cory Littleton had trouble containing McCaffrey and New Orleans' Alvin Kamara (6.1-yard average) on the edges, which the Patriots may try to exploit as the run game looks to add dimensions as the season progresses.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

Newton showed he can still light up an overmatched secondary with his performance in the fourth quarter in Seattle. He leaned heavily on Julian Edelman but also mixed in some effective completions to N'Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd. The Raiders secondary is still developing but has struggled in the early going. Corners Damon Arnette, Trayvon Mullen and Lamarcus Joyner join safeties Jonathan Abram and Erik Harris. There's some talent in the group but also some inexperience, particularly rookie first-round pick Arnette. The former Ohio State Buckeye has allowed some plays as he gets acclimated to the NFL but his speed and instincts have also been on display. And the Raiders pass rush has been non-existent early on. Maxx Crosby, who had 10 sacks as a rookie in 2019, has been quiet. The Patriots will need to find ways to get others involved. Edelman was immense in Seattle but at some point the physical pounding he takes weekly will take its toll. Harry and Byrd showed some promise, particularly Byrd, who impressed with his route-running near the sidelines on some key third downs. Newton will continue to evolve in the Patriots passing game as well, perhaps by utilizing the tight ends a bit more frequently as they become more comfortable as well.

When the Raiders run - Edge: Raiders

The Patriots struggles stopping the run reared their ugly head once again in Seattle last week as the Seahawks piled up over 150 yards on the ground. That could spell trouble this week with impressive second-year running back Josh Jacobs heading to town. Jacobs had three touchdowns in the season-opening win in Carolina and followed that with another workmanlike outing Monday night against the Saints. Jacobs averages just 3.5 yards per carry thus far but the Raiders will work to establish him between the tackles. He will be a huge test for the Patriots undermanned front, especially if right tackle Trent Brown can return to the lineup after missing the Saints game with a calf injury. With Brown the Raiders have one of the best offensive lines in football, and personnel issues have caused the Patriots to use some lighter fronts in the early going, which could mean trouble against Jacobs and the Las Vegas front. This matchup will be one of the main keys on Sunday as Jon Gruden tries to shorten the game by playing power football.

When the Raiders pass - Edge: Raiders

The Raiders strong offense is not limited to the running game. Derek Carr can throw it, too, and he has some impressive weapons to choose from. Rookie first-round pick Henry Ruggs can fly. He's the type of player that longtime Raiders owner Al Davis would have loved. He's been impressive at the start of his career with his ability to get deep. Darren Waller is one of the league's most underrated tight ends. He had over 1,100 yards receiving in 2019, and he will be a difficult matchup for a Patriots secondary that struggled last week in Seattle. Carr loves Waller and goes to him often. In the Monday night win Waller was targeted on 16 of Carr's 34 throws and accounted for 12 of the 28 completions. He's an athletic handful. Elsewhere Carr will try to mix in Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones – a solid if unspectacular set of wideouts. Renfrow, the former Clemson star, does his best work in the slot and on third downs as Carr's safety net. The Patriots secondary will look to bounce back from a poor performance in Seattle where it allowed five touchdown passes. Stephon Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has been slow out of the gates. Don't expect that to continue.

Special Teams - Edge: Raiders