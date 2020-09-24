What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

"There's definitely a confidence on our team, but it really doesn't mean anything unless we go and prove it. It doesn't mean anything unless we execute. The talking and all that stuff. Our mindset, what they have to prove, what we have to prove, none of it matters until the ball is kicked off. Yes we have a lot of confidence in what we can do, but we also acknowledge that we have a great competitor that we are going to have to travel to and play at their place. It's never easy to win there. We as a football team are confident in what we can do, but we also understand the challenge in front of us, and we're excited for that challenge."