Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/22: 'We have to find ways to win'

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Patriots.com Staff
Las Vegas Raiders coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

On playing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium...

"Anytime you step in a stadium like that, it does bring back memories. Some of the memories aren't great, but we're excited to play. We're excited to play the Patriots and see what we can get done in a short week. They're a heck of a team."

- Raiders head coach Jon Gruden

On Bill Belichick...

"I'm sure I say the same thing everybody says: (Belichick) is the best coach. He's going to have a plan for you. What you saw last week is not probably what you're going to see on game day, so you've got to be able to counter that and balance that in your own way. … It's going to be a challenge."

- Raiders head coach Jon Gruden

On Cam Newton...

"I haven't seen many guys walk through my doors that look like Cam. I call him 'Slam.' Slam Newton. That was the nickname I gave him. He is a power forward playing quarterback. He's oversized for the position. He's gifted so much athletically. It's incredible what he's accomplished (with durability). It's really impressive. I'm happy to see him healthy, again, by the way."

- Raiders head coach Jon Gruden

"Cam looks like he's the usual Cam. He's a threat to do a lot of different things. It's a tough operation. It always is when you play against Cam Newton and the New England Patriots, and now that they've joined forces, it's double trouble for every defensive staff, every coach and every team that comes in there."

- Raiders head coach Jon Gruden

On the Patriots defense...

"We definitely have to be ready anytime we play anyone from the New England scheme and that organization. That's what they do best, they try to take away your best players. That's every week we go out there, that's what people are trying to do to Waller. We've had some good practice on it, if I'm being honest. Guys doubling and different stuff with him. Our other guys, it'll be a great opportunity to see who steps up. Like we always talk about, we're not a selfish team. If they want to take something away, then other guys will step up. If they want to take that away, then other guys will step up. We're into team football and not fantasy stats."

- Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

On the Patriots secondary...

"They're a special group. Well coached. Great athletes. They have a lot of veteran leadership, especially in the secondary. They have guys that are not afraid to compete. They're just a good group. We have to be ready for anything and just be ready to compete - focus on ourselves, our game plan and what we're going to bring to the table. I look forward to the matchup against them."

- Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones

"It's going to be a real challenge for us. They are going to come out here and try to choke our young guys out. What a challenge it will be for those guys."

- Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

On the mindset heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Patriots...

"There's definitely a confidence on our team, but it really doesn't mean anything unless we go and prove it. It doesn't mean anything unless we execute. The talking and all that stuff. Our mindset, what they have to prove, what we have to prove, none of it matters until the ball is kicked off. Yes we have a lot of confidence in what we can do, but we also acknowledge that we have a great competitor that we are going to have to travel to and play at their place. It's never easy to win there. We as a football team are confident in what we can do, but we also understand the challenge in front of us, and we're excited for that challenge."

- Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

