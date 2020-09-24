Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Combine the first two offensive efforts

Last week no one was quite sure if the Patriots could assemble any kind of dangerous passing attack, but Cam Newton and company answered that question with a strong performance, including some impressive downfield strikes.

Now, against a Raiders defense that has had their struggles despite the team's 2-0 start, the Patriots need to see if they can put together their most balanced gameplan of the season. Can they take the overwhelming ground effort they showed against Miami and marry it with the effective passing game they showed in Seattle?

Much of that question will be answered by the offensive line, who played perhaps the biggest part in the effectiveness of those two elements in the first two games. With David Andrews battling a hand injury, the Pats could be shorthanded and there's no downplaying it, Andrews is extremely valuable.

Damiere Byrd and N'Keal Harry's continued development will be critical. Both turned in among the best efforts of their careers in Seattle and now expectations are rising. If the duo can stack some success it will be an excellent sign for the long-term prognosis on offense. The Raiders pass defense can be attacked and the Patriots must take advantage.

Clean up the little things

Jonathan Jones said this week that September is all about improvement, and though the Patriots have the fewest accepted penalties in the NFL, there's a lot they can still do to win the hidden yardage game.

That starts on special teams, where Nick Folk has missed two field goals in the first two games and the kickoff team has given up some untimely returns that hurt field position. The Patriots are experts at not beating themselves, but some of the details haven't been as clean as they usually are.

Part of that is a lack of preseason action, but now, with two games under their belt, the Patriots will have to be better. Las Vegas has the second-fewest penalties in the NFL and has just one giveaway this season. The margin for game-changing errors will be small.

These are two teams that don't take penalties and have been safe with the ball. While the Patriots can often rely on many teams to beat themselves, the Raiders don't look like one of those teams. Thus, New England will need to win all the little battles, especially on special teams, to pull away.

Prediction

The Seahawks had the Patriots defense on their heels last week, but the Raiders are a much more conventional West Coast offensive attack with clear tendencies. Usually, a Bill Belichick team will prey on those kind of opponents. If the offense can take the next step forward and the special teams cleans up some mistakes, the Patriots should be poised for their most balanced effort of the season.