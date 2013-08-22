Game Recap: Lions 40, Patriots 9

DETROIT (AP) -- Reggie Bush wasn't a factor at all in the running game for the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

But he was more than OK as a receiver.

Bush, the multi-purpose back brought in to provide a spark for Detroit this season, ran for a single yard on six carries, but he had five catches for 103 yards in a 40-9 victory over New England.

The Patriots' first-team offense, meanwhile, which was precise and efficient in the first two games of the exhibition season, was anything but in preseason game No. 3.

Tight end Zach Sudfeld and running backs Brandon Bolden and Shane Vereen lost fumbles and Tom Brady threw an interception in four of New England's first five possessions. The other possession was a three-and-out that ended with Zoltan Mesko's punt.

Brady played four series in the first two preseason games combined, completing 18 of his 20 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in two victories. But in a half of work Thursday at Ford Field, he was 16 of 24 for 185 yards and the second-quarter interception by Detroit cornerback Chris Houston.

Detroit starter Matthew Stafford also played the entire first half, and helped lead Detroit's first team to a better showing than it had in its first two exhibition efforts.

The starters played seven series in those games - a win over the Jets and a loss in Cleveland - and managed only a pair of field goals.

They produced three more field goals from David Akers against the Patriots, but also added Stafford's 9-yard touchdown toss to a diving Tony Scheffler in the end zone that gave the Lions a 10-0 lead 2 minutes into the second quarter.

Akers' first field goal, a 23-yarder, was set up by a Bush's 67-yard catch and run.

Stafford finished 12 of 25 for 166 yards, but did so again without top target Calvin Johnson.