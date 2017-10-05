Gamebook: Full Patriots-Buccaneers Stats

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots 19-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 5, 2017.
WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster
The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.
Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report
The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve
The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.
Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad.
Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve
The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.
Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report
The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24
The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.
Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report
The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Chain Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment
The Industry Leading Blockchain Software Provider Partners with The New England Patriots and New England Revolution
Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced that they have traded OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21
Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.