Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Lions presented by CarMax

After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/10

Gamebook: Patriots vs Lions Week 5

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Shutout Win Over the Lions

5 Keys from Patriots win over Lions

Lions vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Bill Belichick 10/9: "Really good team win for us"

Bailey Zappe 10/9: "The offensive line was the MVP today"

Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/9

Photos: Patriots vs. Lions Week

Can't-Miss Play: Dugger DIVES to glory for 59-yard TD via fumble recovery

Meyers shows off his juke arsenal at end of 17-yard catch and run

Rhamondre Stevenson stumbles his way into clear for 49-yard gallop

Jack Jones intercepts the Jared Goff pass

Patriots' Defense denies Jamal Williams on a fourth-down stop

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

Patriots Red Jersey Throwback Hype Video Narrated by Andre Tippett

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Gamebook: Full Patriots-Buccaneers Stats

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots 19-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

Oct 05, 2017 at 04:55 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Download Gamebook >>

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad.

Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Chain Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

The Industry Leading Blockchain Software Provider Partners with The New England Patriots and New England Revolution

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have traded OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Lions presented by CarMax

After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/10

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

Locker Room Celebration after Shutout Win over Detroit Lions

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 29-0 week 5 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Zo Cam: Kyle Dugger's Touchdown

The Zo-cam is back! See patriots radio broadcaster Scott Zolak's animated reaction to Kyle Dugger's touchdown from the October 9 game against the Detroit Lions.

Matthew Slater 10/10: "Always encouraging when you get to reap the benefits of your hard work"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Mike Onwenu 10/10: "We still have more to work on"

Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu addresses the media on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 10/10: "It was good to get into the endzone"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/10: "Hopefully we can continue to improve and keep it going"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

