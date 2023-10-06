Official website of the New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, home of Patriots, celebrates historic 2023 concert series

The 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin' came to an end Thursday, marking the end of a historic season.

Oct 06, 2023
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
David Silverman

There's been a lot going on at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots return home Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, and the Revolution are wrapping up the last of three regular-season games before setting their sights on the MLS Playoffs.

Amid all that commotion, the 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin' just capped off a historic season of its own.

Gillette Stadium welcomed more than 700,000 fans to a venue-record 12 shows during an unprecedented four-month stretch.

It all started out with three sold-out nights of Taylor Swift in May, which Patriots players and coaches alike couldn't miss out on.

Swift, Beyoncé, Stevie Nicks, and Karol G helped the venue host a record number of female headliners this summer, with Karol G making history on her own as she became the first Spanish-language and Latin artist to headline Gillette Stadium.

Musical legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks shared the stage for the first time in New England on Sept. 23, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band played two shows in August, and on July 1, Ed Sheeran set a single-show attendance record bringing 71,723 fans to Gillette Stadium.

Of course, Patriots fans couldn't forget country-music superstar Luke Combs' two shows in July, which featured a meet-and-greet with Patriots Bill Belichick and center David Andrews shot-gunning a beer on stage with the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year.

The 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series has come to a close, but there is already a lot in store for 2024 with Zach Bryan and Metallica shows already on the books. Expect more announcements soon, so be sure to visit GilletteStadium.com and follow @GilletteStadium on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

