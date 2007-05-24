Official website of the New England Patriots

Green's agent says Chiefs won't return calls

The agent for quarterback Trent Green said the Miami Dolphins have indicated "some flexibility" in their offer to Kansas City, but that he can't get the Chiefs to respond.

May 24, 2007 at 03:30 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 24, 2007) -- The agent for quarterback Trent Green said the Miami Dolphins have indicated "some flexibility" in their offer to Kansas City, but that he can't get the Chiefs to respond.

A Chiefs spokesman said later, however, that the Dolphins remain inflexible in offering only a supplemental sixth-round draft pick for the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback. The Chiefs are believed to be asking for a fourth-rounder.

"Last Friday I made a call to the Chiefs to let them know I thought there was some flexibility (on Miami's end), that we discussed what that might be, and if they were interested that I would carry that back to the Dolphins and see if we could put something together," agent Jim Steiner told The Associated Press.

"And I've yet to get an answer from the Chiefs."

But Chiefs spokesman Bob Moore said the Dolphins had not budged.

"Miami's made no offer. The last offer they made was a sixth-round pick," Moore said. "It has nothing to do with Jim Steiner. Miami hasn't changed anything. We haven't talked to Miami in weeks. Miami has to cut the deal. Miami has to call the Chiefs. If Miami's interested, they can call Denny (Thum, Chiefs' executive vice president)."

Green turns 37 in July and is due $7.2 million if he stays with Kansas City this year. He asked permission to seek a trade when coach Herm Edwards said he wanted to reduce the overall age of the roster and indicated second-year man Brodie Croyle would be given every opportunity to win the job.

Steiner and Green have negotiated a contract with Miami, but the deal has been held up while the two teams argue over compensation.

Although Edwards said this week that Green would be given the same chance as everyone else to compete for the starting position, Green believes he would be at a disadvantage because of his age and salary.

"I talked to Denny Thum on Monday," Steiner said. "But I've placed calls to them on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and haven't heard back yet. So I don't know where they stand."

Chiefs general manager Carl Peterson is in Scotland, where his daughter is about to give birth. Steiner said he did not know why the Chiefs were not responding.

"The mysterious thing now is the lack of communication. I think the communication process needs to continue for anything to happen," Steiner said. "The whole thing is very mysterious."

Steiner declined to say how the Dolphins modified their offer. He also denied that the Dolphins were losing interest in Green, whose play declined last year after he came back from a severe concussion.

"That's propaganda that the Chiefs are offering," he said. "A deal will get done eventually. The timing is something we can't predict."

