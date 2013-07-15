Have YOUR Patriots question answered on Patriots Today

Official website of the New England Patriots

We'll be counting down the final 13 days to the '13 season by answering 13 of your questions on Patriots Today.

Jul 15, 2013 at 06:49 AM
500x305-13-questions.jpg

Free agency. The draft. Mini-camp. The 4th of July. They're all behind us, which means Patriots' training camp is almost here. As we build up to July 26, Patriots Today would like to hear from you.What are the top questions you'd like answered about the 2013 Patriots?

Starting on July 13, we'll be counting down the final 13 days to the '13 season by answering 13 of your questions. It's simple – use the comment area below to submit - and the most interesting questions will be answered on Patriots Today by Brian Lowe and Jackie Brittain.

Let's hear from you as the countdown to 2013 begins!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

