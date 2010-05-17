High school footballers take Gillette Stadium field for combine





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Around 500 high school football players left their cleat marks on the Gillette Stadium turf last week hoping their strides might one day land them a spot on a college football roster.

For the second straight year, Gillette Stadium hosted the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association's (MHSFCA) annual combine.

Akin to its NFL counterpart, the combine is just one step along the way for high schoolers looking to take their game to the next level. It also provides just one piece to the puzzle for prospective college coaches on the recruiting trail.

More than 30 colleges were also in attendance. Among them was Anna Maria College, led by head coach Marc Klaiman and assistant head coach Bob Frey. Anna Maria football played its inaugural varsity season in 2009, so much of its staff's focus has been simply to get out the word about the program.