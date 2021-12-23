How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

The "Greedy Twins," Matthew Judon and Carl Davis Jr., teamed up yet again to treat local kids to a special night. After hosting a turkey giveaway event for Thanksgiving, the two hosted "Shop with a Jock" for 50 kids from EDR World Organization, Project RIGHT, Community Schools of Brockton, and Garrison Trotter Neighborhood Association.

Shop with a Jock was put on, in part, but Davis's Trenchwork Foundation. Davis said he wants to use his platform in the NFL to help provide opportunities for kids.

"They're having a blast right now," Davis said. "I'm getting to learn a lot from these kids ... We're just having good conversations."

Kids were paired up to shop at a local Walmart with Judon, Davis, and fellow Patriots teammates, including Jakobi Meyers, Myles Bryant, Brandon King, Anfernee Jennings, and Harvey Langi. Judon said it meant a lot to have their teammates come out and support the event.

"We care. It's not all about us. We're not selfish folks," Judon said. "My teammates, some of them have massages and stuff to do, but just for them to come out, I can't thank them enough."

Davis echoed this saying it spoke volumes about the Patriots locker room this season.

"It just shows about the closeness in our locker room. We're all brothers, honestly," he said. "This team is very special. I can't say I've been a part of anything like this team. It's been amazing to be on the field and off the field with these guys."

The Patriots Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Lawrence Guy hosted his own "Shop with a Jock" even on Dec. 21. He surprised local kids with $100 gift cards to Walmart to shop for the holidays. Lawrence and his wife Andrea joined a video call during the event to surprise the kids from the Orchard Garden Boys and Girls Club of Boston.