Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Dec 23 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Dec 23, 2021 at 12:25 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

There is no better time than the holidays to give back, and the Patriots have always taken the idea of pouring into the community to heart. There are events that have become traditions for Patriots players and the Patriots Foundation, and there are players new to New England who have wasted no time getting into the giving spirit.

Throughout the month of December, Patriots have been leading with generosity. From shoppings sprees to coat drives, let's see how the Patriots helped people throughout New England feel the love this holiday season.

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy continued their holiday tradition with the seventh annual "Very Van Noy Christmas" event. Through their Van Noy Valor Foundation, Kyle and Marissa work with foster kids and their families, as well as families going through the adoption process. Children and their families were invited to Gillette Stadium on Dec. 3 for a party, complete with cookie decorating, movies, and music.

Families were invited to drive through stations to pick up everything they would need for Christmas, including trees and decorations, but Kyle and Marissa added a new layer to their well-established event.

Kyle fielded questions from the kids and teenagers in front of a curtain. At the end of the Q&A, volunteers peeled back the curtain to reveal presents under more than 30 individual trees for each kid. As the kids ran to find the tree with their name on it, Kyle and Marissa watched on and helped them unwrap the gifts on their wishlists.

"I'm excited for them to enjoy their night. They deserve all those gifts. They deserve joy. They deserve those moments," Kyle said. "It's exciting watching them open gifts. They had no idea they were coming. They thought they were coming in, getting some food, getting a Q&A with me ... That's pretty awesome."

holiday2

Kyle was back at it again on Dec. 20 with some teammates.

Kyle, Devin McCourty, and Deatrich Wise Jr. teamed up to sponsor a shopping spree for 30 local kids from the Mattapan Teen Center and We Belong. The night is annual event spearheaded by former Patriot Brandon Copeland and his Beyond the Basics Foundation, where he recruits former teammates to host shopping nights for kids in their NFL cities.

Kyle, McCourty, Wise and Copeland virtually joined the event to welcome the teens and introduce what a "December to Remember" is all about.

"I will just add a big thank you to Brandon Copeland. He played here last year. He's on the Atlanta Falcons now, but he started this kind of tradition and it has branched throughout the NFL with friends and people that tolerate him sending out mass text messages to pull all of this together," McCourty said. "On behalf of all the players across the league, it's an honor to serve our community, to help you guys have a special Christmas with your family, with MTC and We Belong, people that care about you."

Each person in attendance was given a $500 Target gift card to use for a shopping spree. Copeland said he was impressed by how his former Patriots teammates showed up to support this night.

"I really got to shout this out because I hate to say it especially when we're recording. New England, y'all do go the hardest out of every team," Copeland said. "Have a great time, go shopping, buy something for yourself, but also buy something for somebody else that you love."

McCourty also brought back an annual event in partnership with the Patriots Foundation: Gifts from the Gridiron. The shopping spree at Bass Pro Shop at Patriot Place is a long-standing Patriots Foundation event. Vince Wilfork originally partnered with the foundation to support the event and then McCourty took it up after Wilfork left New England.

On Dec. 14, 30 kids from local homeless shelter programs were invited to Bass Pro Shop to go on a shopping spree for the holidays. They were paired up with volunteers, Patriots cheerleaders, and Patriots alumni, including Dante Scarnecchia, Joe Andruzzi, Matt Chatham, Jon Williams and more. Each child received a $500 gift card and were encouraged to buy a coat, hat and gloves to get through the winter, a gift for a friend or family member and a gift for themselves.

Also on Dec. 14, Josh Uche brought children from a Providence Boys and Girls Club shopping at a local Dick's Sporting Goods, and the same night, Jonnu Smith hosted a shopping event of his own at another Dick's Sporting Goods. Through his Nu Family Foundation, he treated kids from Boston to a shopping spree. Earlier in the month on Dec. 7, Smith teamed up with Shaws to adopt 40 families in need. Each family received a gift card to go grocery shopping and each child was surprised with a toy.

The "Greedy Twins," Matthew Judon and Carl Davis Jr., teamed up yet again to treat local kids to a special night. After hosting a turkey giveaway event for Thanksgiving, the two hosted "Shop with a Jock" for 50 kids from EDR World Organization, Project RIGHT, Community Schools of Brockton, and Garrison Trotter Neighborhood Association.

Shop with a Jock was put on, in part, but Davis's Trenchwork Foundation. Davis said he wants to use his platform in the NFL to help provide opportunities for kids.

"They're having a blast right now," Davis said. "I'm getting to learn a lot from these kids ... We're just having good conversations."

Kids were paired up to shop at a local Walmart with Judon, Davis, and fellow Patriots teammates, including Jakobi Meyers, Myles Bryant, Brandon King, Anfernee Jennings, and Harvey Langi. Judon said it meant a lot to have their teammates come out and support the event.

"We care. It's not all about us. We're not selfish folks," Judon said. "My teammates, some of them have massages and stuff to do, but just for them to come out, I can't thank them enough."

Davis echoed this saying it spoke volumes about the Patriots locker room this season.

"It just shows about the closeness in our locker room. We're all brothers, honestly," he said. "This team is very special. I can't say I've been a part of anything like this team. It's been amazing to be on the field and off the field with these guys."

The Patriots Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Lawrence Guy hosted his own "Shop with a Jock" even on Dec. 21. He surprised local kids with $100 gift cards to Walmart to shop for the holidays. Lawrence and his wife Andrea joined a video call during the event to surprise the kids from the Orchard Garden Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

"A lot of you will buy stuff for your mom, dad, brothers and sister," Lawrence said. "Buy something for yourself. You guys earned it, every last bit of it, for all of the hard work you did this year."

Finally, Dont'a Hightower joined in on the holiday spirit. On Instagram, Hightower shared that he was hosting a coat drive for people in need in his native Tennessee. He has five drop off locations for people to bring gently used or new coats, hats, gloves, socks, and kids sneakers. Those not in the area can also donate money via Venmo.

While Patriots players are giving back on their own time, you can follow the Patriots Foundation on Twitter to keep up to date with events and initiatives.

Related Content

news

Matthew Judon honored with 2021 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award

The annual award is selected by the Patriots beat writers and given to the Patriots player who 
news

Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

Berj Najarian launched a non-profit dedicated to cultural identity. 
news

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Bill Belichick and Joe Cardona took the bye weekend to enjoy a rivalry game. 
news

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Gillette Stadium will be undergoing construction starting in 2022.
news

Peyton Manning shares funny anecdote about Mac Jones not checking his phone during the week on MNF

Peyton Manning tells a story of how Mac Jones took days to respond to a text on the ManningCast Monday night. 
news

MNF Preview: Matthew Judon takes dances lessons with his daughter

news

Matthew Judon's My Cause My Cleats dedicated to the women in his life

Matthew Judon is representing the American Cancer Society and International Justice Mission. 
news

Christian Barmore using My Cause My Cleats to shine light on his mother's battle with MS

Christian Barmore is representing the National MS Society. 
news

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Lacrosse was Chris Mattes's first love, and through My Cause My Cleats, the Patriots staffer is shining a light on the sport's roots in Native American culture. 
news

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

Jakob Johnson is using My Cause My Cleats to represent Kristin's Fund. 
news

Cody Davis represents friend Eric Stevens, Axe ALS for My Cause My Cleats

Cody Davis will walk onto the field Monday night representing his good friend, Eric Stevens, and shining a light on ALS. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Jackson reflects on first Pro Bowl selection

NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Hunter Henry 12/23: "It's going to be a tough game. We know it is"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski 12/23: "I try to work on everything I can to be ready when the team needs"

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots Readying for the Bills

Patriots players Mac Jones, Brandon Bolden, Devin McCourty, and Lawrence Guy address the media about their preparations for their second game against Buffalo, on Sunday, December 26th, 2021.

Adrian Phillips 12/23: "We know that we're fighting for something"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

Playoff Picture and Clinching Scenarios for Week 16

A breakdown of the current playoff seeds in each conference along with each team's path to the postseason

David Andrews on Mac Jones 12/23: "I'm glad he's on our team. Hopefully we get to work with him a long time"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising