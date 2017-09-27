Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Texans

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-33 win over the Texans in this week's infographic.
Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Vince Wilfork's selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame.
Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame
The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule
Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.
Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves
The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 sixth-round draft pick OL Chasen Hines and 2022 seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber. In addition, the Patriots signed rookie free agent LS Ross Reiter from Colorado State and released rookie free agents DB Devin Hafford and QB D'Eriq King.
Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas
The Patriots announced that they have traded QB Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders. Terms of the trade were not announced.
Patriots sign three 2022 draft picks; Release OL Liam Shanahan
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed three of their 2022 draft selections.
Patriots PR staff selected as PFWA 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner
The New England Patriots public relations staff, lauded for overall professionalism with the reporters who cover the club, particularly in the challenging media access climate during the 2021 season, has been selected as the 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).
Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89
Gino "The Duke" Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots in 1960 and a Patriots Hall of Fame wide receiver and placekicker, passed away this morning at his home with his family. Cappelletti was 89 years old.
Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership
The Globalization Partners Atrium will feature 50,000 square feet of glass-enclosed, year-round hospitality and function spaces.
Patriots Release RB Devine Ozigbo
The Patriots announced that they have released RB Devine Ozigbo.
Patriots players surprise the MLK School with new TouchView displays from the Ockers Company
Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Deatrich Wise and Andre Tippett visited the New England Patriots Foundation's Adopt-A-School to help deliver and assemble new interactive panels. The MLK School in Dorchester was surprised with new interactive education screens provided by the Ockers Company to enhance collaborative learning in the classroom and remotely.