Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 20 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 22 - 11:57 PM

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

Home Opener Sweepstakes

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Texans

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-33 win over the Texans in this week's infographic.

Sep 27, 2017 at 05:20 AM
New England Patriots

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-33 win over the Texans in this week's infographic.

2017_week3_geico3_fb.jpg

View Full Infographic >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Vince Wilfork's selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

news

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

news

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 sixth-round draft pick OL Chasen Hines and 2022 seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber. In addition, the Patriots signed rookie free agent LS Ross Reiter from Colorado State and released rookie free agents DB Devin Hafford and QB D'Eriq King.

news

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

The Patriots announced that they have traded QB Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders. Terms of the trade were not announced.

news

Patriots sign three 2022 draft picks; Release OL Liam Shanahan

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed three of their 2022 draft selections.

news

Patriots PR staff selected as PFWA 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner

The New England Patriots public relations staff, lauded for overall professionalism with the reporters who cover the club, particularly in the challenging media access climate during the 2021 season, has been selected as the 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

news

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Gino "The Duke" Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots in 1960 and a Patriots Hall of Fame wide receiver and placekicker, passed away this morning at his home with his family. Cappelletti was 89 years old.

news

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

The Globalization Partners Atrium will feature 50,000 square feet of glass-enclosed, year-round hospitality and function spaces.

news

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

The Patriots announced that they have released LB Terez Hall.

news

Patriots Release RB Devine Ozigbo

The Patriots announced that they have released RB Devine Ozigbo.

news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft receives the Ron Burton Humanitarian Award

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was presented with the 2022 Ron Burton Humanitarian Award at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Patriots hit the practice field

Watch as Patriots hit the practice field as part of the offseason program.

Ty Montgomery 5/19: "I like being here, I love being a New England Patriot"

Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery addresses the media on Thursday, May 19th, 2022.

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Patriots owner Robert Kraft accepted Sports Business Journal's Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony in New York City on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Patriots players surprise the MLK School with new TouchView displays from the Ockers Company

Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Deatrich Wise and Andre Tippett visited the New England Patriots Foundation's Adopt-A-School to help deliver and assemble new interactive panels. The MLK School in Dorchester was surprised with new interactive education screens provided by the Ockers Company to enhance collaborative learning in the classroom and remotely.

Press Pass: Patriots Coaches on Progress of New Additions, Second Year Players

Patriots coaching staff including Mike Pellegrino, Troy Brown, Matt Patricia, and more reflect on new players on the roster and the progress of players entering their second year with the team.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising