Infographic: Patriots vs. Saints inside the numbers

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots
Top Offensive Coordinator Candidates for the Patriots with Bill O'Brien Reportedly Heading to Ohio State
Patriots Unfiltered 1/18: What's Next for New England, Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's Introductory Press Conference, NFL Playoffs Picks
Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'
John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots
The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.
PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener
PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.
More bad than good in Washington
The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.
Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.
Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui
One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.
News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine
The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.
Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information
Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.
Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title
The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced
Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.
Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.
Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs
The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Robert Kraft purchasing the New England Patriots, watch an exclusive interview from 1994 moments after Mr. Kraft made the deal official. The Patriots Chairman and CEO shares his dreams of owning an NFL team, the importance of the New England community and what the Patriots legacy means to him and the region.
Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round
Watch throwback highlights from the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff game as the New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts at home at Gillette Stadium. See former Patriots Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, LeGarrette Blount and more defeat the Colts 43-22 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1
On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we welcome in a new era, as Jerod Mayo is introduced as the 15th head coach in franchise history. Go behind the scenes on Mayo's first day and get reaction from current and former players on the hire. Plus, we go one-on-one with the new head coach. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Robert Kraft's Purchase of the New England Patriots
Sit down with New England Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft as he celebrates the 30th anniversary of purchasing the team. Mr. Kraft reflects on iconic photos and legendary memories including Super Bowl championships, building Gillette Stadium, hosting a Taylor Swift concerts and more.