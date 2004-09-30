Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

Sep 30, 2004 at 08:00 AM

New England Patriots

Player

Pos

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Ben Watson
TE
 Knee
 Out* - Placed on Injured Reserve

Deion Branch
WR
 Knee
 Doubtful*
Doubtful*

Kevin Faulk
RB
 Knee
 Questionable*
Questionable*

Tom Brady
QB
 Right Shoulder
Probable
 Probable
Jim Miller
QB
 Right Shoulder
Probable
 Probable

  • missed portion of "team"

Buffalo Bills

Player

Pos

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

JP Losman
QB
 Lower Leg
Out*
Out*
Lawyer Milloy
 S
 Forearm
 Out*
Out*
Shaud Williams
RB
 Knee
 Out*
Out*
Mike Pucillo
G
 Back
 Questionable
 Questionable
Chris Villarrial
G
 Abdominal
 Questionable
 Questionable

  • missed portion of "team"
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

