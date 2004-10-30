Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 30, 2004 at 11:30 AM

New England Patriots

Player

Pos

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Dan Klecko
LB
 Knee
 Out*
Out*
Out*
Deion Branch
WR
 Knee
 Doubtful
 Doubtful
 Doubtful
Tom Ashworth
 T
 Back
 Questionable
 Questionable
 Questionable
Troy Brown
WR
 Shoulder
 Questionable*
Questionable*
Questionable*
Patrick Pass
FB
 Thigh
 Questionable*
Questionable*
Questionable*
Tyrone Poole
CB
 Knee
 Questionable
 Questionable
 Questionable
Tom Brady
QB
 Right Shoulder
 Probable
 Probable
 Probable
Jim Miller
QB
 Right Shoulder
Probable
 Probable
 Probable
Corey Dillon
RB
 Thigh
Probable
 Questionable*

  • missed portion of "team"

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player

Pos

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Tommy Maddox
QB
 Right Elbow
Out
 Out
 Out
Chad Scott
CB
 Quadricep
 Out
 Out
 Out
Kendrell Bell
LB
 Sports hernia
Questionable
 Questionable
 Questionable
Lee Mays
WR
 Toe
 Questionable
 Questionable
 Questionable
Vernon Haynes
RB
 Knee
 Probable
 Probable
 Probable
Duce Staley
RB
 Knee
 Probable
 Probable
 Probable
Plaxico Burress
WR
 Shoulder
Probable
 Probable

  • missed portion of "team"
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

