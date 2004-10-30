Injury Report

New England Patriots
New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
News and notes from Patriots training camp.
El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.
News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.
Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Jets and preview the upcoming battle against the Saints in Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Adrian Phillips.
In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with running back James White to discuss this week's home matchup against New Orleans. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Saints on the Belestrator. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.
Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?