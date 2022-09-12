Official website of the New England Patriots

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

The recently retired New England Patriots running back will call his first nationally syndicated game on radio during the New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday.

Sep 12, 2022 at 04:08 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

James White.PDC
David Silverman

James White wasn't known for being too vocal during his time with the New England Patriots. In retirement, though, it looks like he's going to be talking to make a living.

Just a month after announcing his retirement from the NFL, the former running back is starting the next chapter of his football career in broadcasting.

White will be joining the crew at Sports USA, the largest independent nationwide sports broadcasting radio network, to call NFL games this season. The announcement was made Friday, and he'll be working his first game in the booth during Week 2 as the New Orleans Saints take on his pal Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"After being hurt last year I had a lot of time to sit and think, not playing football and being around my family," White said when asked about his next chapter in mid-July before he'd publicly decided to hang up his cleats for good.

"I'll probably get into coaching or broadcasting, maybe even do radio."

An unfortunate hip injury early in the 2021 season caused White to sit out the rest of the year, and ultimately, the ailment was too much to overcome to get back on the field for training camp despite his best effort.

Still, the Super Bowl LI hero has a lot to keep giving to the game.

Not long after his retirement, he offered NFL analysis on episodes of ESPN's "Get Up," and recently served as co-host of Wednesday's edition of "The Opening Drive" on Sirius XM.

White was excellent in both formats, so hearing him call a game in real-time should be full of insight, too.

Catch White's debut on Sunday, syndicated across radio stations all over the country, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

